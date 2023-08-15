A Fort Cavazos man was indicted last week after people attending a party in Killeen accused him of “humping” two children, according to police.
Moses Semadeji Ashaka, 21, was indicted by a Bell County on two charges of indecency with a child by contact. He was being held in the county jail on Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $306,500, on the two second-degree felony charges and a Class A misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. Ashaka was booked into the Bell County Jail on June 4.
On May 6, Killeen police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Willamette Lane, after a 911 caller reported that she was at a party and a fellow partygoer had “‘messed with’ a child,” according to an arrest affidavit.
“When police arrived, they observed an unconscious male lying in the front yard, who was naked from the waist down,” police said.
A woman at the scene told police that the man “had been following her around and making sexual advances toward her all evening,” according to the affidavit. “After (the woman) turned Ashaka down, she explained, Ashaka went upstairs where three young children were sleeping. (The woman) stated that after a couple of minutes, a 9-year-old (child) came running downstairs, yelling that (Ashaka) had come into the room (the child) shared with (a 5-year-old child) and was ‘humping’ them. Multiple witnesses stated that after hearing the outcry, they ran upstairs and saw Ashaka, naked from the waist down, rubbing (his private part) on (the 5-year-old child).”
Two men grabbed Ashaka and dragged him down to the front lawn, where law enforcement found him.
The 9-year-old described the alleged incident in detail to a forensic interviewer.
1. They don't name him as a Soldier. 2. Possible that he is still a "dependent" at that age of one or more Soldiers...STILL living at home with Dad / Mom. 3. The US military as a whole should really be examining allowing the private management of military housing to allow empty housing to be rented by ANYONE NOT military from here on out. (If he is not military affiliated in any way)
Agree with you on non-military renting on-post quarters. That is craziest thing I've ever heard.
They won't. The military allows other perverted behaviors, they'll accept this as "he was a "Minor Attracted Person""
Perverts, deviants, and freaks, oh my!!!
