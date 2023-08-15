Moses Semadeji Ashaka

Moses Semadeji Ashaka

Editor's Note

This article contains graphic content.

A Fort Cavazos man was indicted last week after people attending a party in Killeen accused him of “humping” two children, according to police.

Moses Semadeji Ashaka, 21, was indicted by a Bell County on two charges of indecency with a child by contact. He was being held in the county jail on Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $306,500, on the two second-degree felony charges and a Class A misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. Ashaka was booked into the Bell County Jail on June 4.

Michael Fornino

1. They don't name him as a Soldier. 2. Possible that he is still a "dependent" at that age of one or more Soldiers...STILL living at home with Dad / Mom. 3. The US military as a whole should really be examining allowing the private management of military housing to allow empty housing to be rented by ANYONE NOT military from here on out. (If he is not military affiliated in any way)

Scot

Agree with you on non-military renting on-post quarters. That is craziest thing I've ever heard.

wilyoldvet69

They won't. The military allows other perverted behaviors, they'll accept this as "he was a "Minor Attracted Person""

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Perverts, deviants, and freaks, oh my!!!

