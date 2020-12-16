WACO — A 31-year-old Fort Hood woman admitted to endangering children when she fired a gun inside her Fort Hood residence, U.S. Attorney Gregg N. Sofer announced Tuesday.
Appearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske, Emily Pait pleaded guilty to one count of endangering a child and one count of deadly conduct, according to a news relese from the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Pait is not a soldier on Fort Hood, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
By pleading guilty, Pait admitted that on March 10, she discharged a pistol inside her residence that was occupied by two children.
The bullet then penetrated an interior wall and went into an adjoining residence where her neighbor’s child was located at the time, the release stated.
All of the children are under the age of 15. None of the children were injured.
Pait faces up to 10 years in federal prison. She remains on bond pending sentencing. Sentencing has yet to be scheduled, the release stated.
Military Police Investigations (MPI) on Fort Hood conducted this investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney MAJ Aaron Salter are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
