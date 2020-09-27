Fort Hood responds to domestic violence incident

Fort Hood authorities responded to a reported domestic violence call on Sunday morning.
The following tweet message was on the base's website: "Out of an abundance of caution, Fort Hood Military Police and Department of Emergency Services closed a portion of the Wainwright housing area when they responded to a domestic violence call Sunday morning near Club Hood. The incident came to a peaceful resolution due to the coordinated actions of law enforcement and the soldier’s chain of command. The soldier and his family are receiving the help and resources they need."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.