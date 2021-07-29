Authorities in Edwards County have taken a Fort Hood soldier into custody for allegedly smuggling illegal immigrants into the country.
According to a post on the Edwards County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page that was published on July 25, a sheriff’s deputy pulled over the soldier Saturday morning.
Edward County, located along the border with Mexico, is about 225 miles from Fort Hood.
“While interviewing him the Deputy determined that he was in the area to pick up illegal aliens,” the post said.
The deputy passed along this information to other law enforcement in the department. The soldier was stopped some time later on U.S. Highway 277.
Officers allegedly found four illegally immigrants in his vehicle, and was subsequently arrested, according to the post.
The Herald reached out to Fort Hood with questions, and is awaiting a reply.
The Herald also reached out to the Edwards County Sheriff's Department and were told to call the Department of Public Safety. We are currently awaiting a response from the DPS' Del Rio office for further information.
Stay with the Herald for more updates on this developing story.
On June 13, U.S. soldiers Emmanuel Oppongagyare, 20, and Ralph Gregory Saint-Joie, 18, were arrested and charged with smuggling illegal immigrants from McAllen with the intentions of delivering them to San Antonia. Fort Hood officials confirmed Saint-Joie is an active-duty soldier stationed at the base, while Oppongagyare is a Pennsylvania National Guardsman.
“According to the charges, Oppongagyare approached the Hebbronville Border Patrol (BP) Checkpoint driving a sedan on the morning of June 13. Saint-Joie was allegedly riding as passenger. Both men were wearing their uniforms, according to the complaint. During primary inspection, Oppongagyare allegedly told authorities they were traveling from Zapata to San Antonio.
Law enforcement referred them to secondary inspection, where they discovered two undocumented Mexican citizens in the trunk of the vehicle, according to the charges,” a news release from the Department of Justice said June 15.
If convicted, both men face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 maximum fine.
