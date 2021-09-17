A Fort Hood solider has died after police said she was gunned down by a fellow Fort Hood soldier on a Killeen street during a night out with friends.
Sgt. Francine Martinez died Thursday night in the hospital, 12 days after she was shot by Cpl. Nakealon Keunte Mosley, 24.
Witnesses told Killeen police that Martinez and a group of her friends were at a Killeen nightclub on Sept. 4. Mosley, who was in a previous dating relationship with Martinez, was also at the club that night, according to a police affidavit detailing Mosley’s arrest on Sept. 5.
“Witnesses reported that Martinez left the club and the suspect approached her in the parking lot,” according to the affidavit. “A verbal altercation took place before Martinez left in a red Dodge. The suspect followed in his white Chrysler. While traveling on a roadway, the suspect pulled up alongside the red Dodge and fired several shots from his vehicle into the Dodge.”
Police found multiple spent 9 mm shell casings at the site of the shooting and found multiple bullet holes in the vehicle the woman was in, according to the affidavit.
The shooting happened about 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 4.
Mosley was charged the day after the shooting with aggravated assault family member with a deadly weapon, police said. Mosley is an active-duty soldier assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, on Fort Hood, post officials confirmed.
When questioned about the death Friday, Fort Hood issued the following statement:
“1st Cavalry Division is aware of a shooting incident which took place on Sept. 4 involving two service members assigned to the division and led to the death of one of the service members involved. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased service member and our priority right now is to support the family. We are also committed to supporting the ongoing law enforcement investigation of this incident.”
While Fort Hood officials did not name Martinez in the statement, they did not deny that she had died when questioned by the Herald Friday.
Killeen police also dodged questions about it Friday.
“I haven’t been notified by CID (Criminal Investigation Division). When there’s an update to that case, we’ll send out an update to the news release,” said KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez in response to questions about the case the Herald sent to KPD Friday.
Both Fort Hood and KPD have policies of waiting 24 hours or later after a person dies before releasing the name to the media in order for next of kin to be made aware.
However, a person who worked with Martinez told the Herald the family was with Martinez when she died at the hospital.
“We are unable to confirm the name of the deceased service member until 24 hours after the Next of Kin notification process is complete,” Fort Hood said in the statement.
The affidavit for arrest states that as the officers were on their way to the scene, they were advised that a gunshot victim was transported by private vehicle to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights and was subsequently being airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple, where she died Thursday night.
KPD detectives presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and a complaint was returned charging Mosley. His bond is set at $505,000, according to jail records. He was still in the Bell County Jail on Friday.
Images on Mosley’s Facebook page show the soldier posing with guns and writing questionable content in recent months.
“Ima leave in the Blaze of Glory... but ima show a few first,” Mosley posted on his Facebook page May 29. “I been outchea lettin mfs play with me cause Ian been having the energy to clear (s---) up. Months of this dumb (s---) ion speak on... ima fix allat when I crash out.”
The post could be viewed publicly.
The Herald also asked Army officials what Fort Hood has done about the case.
That question, and others, were not answered Friday.
The death marks Killeen’s 14th criminal homicide this year.
