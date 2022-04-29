A Fort Hood soldier was sentenced this week to a term of probation after he was one of 10 men netted in a Bell County prostitution sting last year.
Sgt. 1st Class Christopher James Knox, 41, of Jarrell, pleaded guilty on March 7 to a state jail felony charge of solicitation of prostitution. On Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court, he was sentenced to a term of three years of deferred adjudication. He will have to perform community service as a condition of his probation, according to Bell County court records.
He was identified by Fort Hood officials as an active-duty soldier.
Knox is a combat medic specialist assigned to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood. He enlisted in the Army in 1999, Fort Hood said in September, following the arrests.
Others arrested were active-duty soldiers Marc Sanon, 35, of Killeen, and James Gradys, 24, of Fort Hood.
Also arrested were Billy Williams, 37, of Spring; Mark Williams, 58, of Killeen; Eric Kilter, 45, of Killeen; Brian Turner, 64, of Killeen; Francisco Tamez, 38, of Temple; Shane Pagel, 40, of Harker Heights and Michael Morris, 54, of Salado.
All 10 men were indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Nov. 3, 2021.
Since then, their cases have been making their way through the courts.
Mark Williams, who is a former Belton police officer, is set to plead guilty on May 16. Three other defendants also are set to plead guilty in May: Turner on May 19; Kilter on May 16; and Morris on May 26.
In Gradys’s, Tamez’s and Billy Williams’s cases, the state has presented a plea bargain to the defense but it has not been accepted or rejected as of Friday. Court records show that Sanon has a pretrial hearing set for May 5.
A jury trial date of Sept. 26 has been set in Pagel’s case, court records show.
The sting was conducted Sept. 14-16 by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety in coordination with Fort Hood law enforcement, according to a prior news release.
The prostitution and sex trafficking operation, conducted in Temple and Killeen, resulted in five arrests — including Knox — on Sept. 14, when an undercover female deputy was staged at a location during the sting, dubbed John Suppression Initiative Operation.
Five others were arrested Sept. 16, 2021, with the help of another undercover deputy.
The sting involved authorities placing advertisements on known online sites to attract people interested in buying sexual services.
The goal of the operation was to affect the demand side of prostitution.
“If there is no demand, there is no need for the service,” officials said.
