Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, III Corps and Fort Hood deputy commander, will make a statement at 6 p.m. this evening on the current status of the investigation into Spc. Vanessa Guillén's disappearance.
Remains found last week buried near the Leon River in Bell County belong to Spc. Vanessa Guillén and Army officials informed her family in Houston Sunday, attorney Natalie Khawam told The Associated Press. Guillén went missing April 22.
Investigators were unable to use dental records to identify Guillén because of the state of her remains and instead used DNA from bone and hair samples, Khawam said. Guillén's family received the information in the company of their priest, she said.
Army officials identified the soldier suspected in Guillén's disappearance as Aaron David Robinson. Early Wednesday morning, Robinson took his own life when Killeen police attempted to make contact with him in Killeen.
Cecily Aguilar, a 22-year-old civilian from a community near near Fort Hood, was arrested and charged with one count for allegedly helping hide the body of 20-year-old solider, according to a criminal complaint. Aguilar, 22, appeared remotely before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Manske in federal court in Waco today in connection to the case.
Aguilar was charged last week with conspiracy to tamper with evidence by impairing a human corpse, a second-degree felony. She faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum $250,000 fine, according to the Texas Penal Code.
This article will be updated live once the press conference begins.
