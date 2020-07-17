A woman was arrested on Fort Hood Thursday suspected of animal cruelty.
Around 10 a.m. Thursday, Fort Hood military police received a call of possible animal cruelty or neglect, Fort Hood officials said in a statement.
Around noon, Penny Morales, the widow of Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales, was arrested and transported to the military police station for possible cruelty to non-livestock animals, officials said.
There is no indication that this incident was related to the case looking into the death investigation of Wedel-Morales, according to Fort Hood.
The animal cruelty incident is still under investigation.
Wedel-Morales went missing last year, and his remains were found in Killeen last month.
