A Killeen man was detained by Killeen police officers Friday after a traffic stop, suspected of failure to maintain insurance and driving without a driver’s license.
According to the arrest affidavit, following a search of a vehicle driven by David Lee Hanson, 39, officers found a quantity of methamphetamine, determined to be less than a gram, on his person.
Hanson was in Bell County Jail late Monday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in an amount of less than 1 gram. His bond was set at $15,000.
In a separate incident, Shannon Lynn Wightman, 36, of Killeen, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine.
On Thursday, Wightman is alleged to have been crossing Parmer Street on foot at a point without a designated crosswalk.
According to the affidavit, when Killeen police officers stopped Wightman, she opened a container and showed them that she was in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officers searched the backpack she carried and found a quantity of methamphetamine, determined to weigh just over 4 grams. the affidavit said.
Wightman was in Bell County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance late Monday. Her bond is set at $17,000.
In an unrelated incident, on Friday night, Killeen police officers approached a pickup truck parked at the Andy K. Wells hike and bike trailhead near Community Center Park with its lights off.
According to the affidavit, officers reported seeing two occupants inside, a man and woman, and proceeded to tell them the park was closed.
As officers moved to the back of the vehicle to get license plate information, they saw brake lights go on and ordered the vehicle to stop.
Officers watched as the suspect, Sergio Antonio Castillo, 22, of Killeen, drove away at a high rate of speed. Following a search of the license plate information, officers were dispatched to the address associated with the vehicle and identified Castillo as the man from the park, the arrest affidavit stated.
Castillo was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and taken to Bell County Jail. His bond is set at $15,000.
In a separate incident, Demontarious Wells of Killeen, 24, was arrested Friday on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
The suspect was pursued by Harker Heights police after they saw him speeding down Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
According to the affidavit, Wells began to evade police as they pursued him. The chase ended with Wells crashing his vehicle in a retail supermarket parking lot on Indian Trail. Wells was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail. His bond has been set at $15,000.
