Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
The Killeen Police Department crime statistics for Wednesday were unavailable by publication time.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:28 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Lost Trail and Ridge Crest Drive.
An arrest for fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Lost Trail and Ridge Crest Drive.
An arrest on warrant for deadly conduct, illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 4:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest on a warrant for criminal mischief was reported at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A violation of 72-hour parking was reported at 9:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Wagon Train Circle.
A welfare check was reported at 9:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A theft was reported at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North First Street.
An accident was reported at 1:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Washington Avenue.
Duty on striking fixture/highway landscape was reported at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An agency assist arrest for administrative release violator was reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
A welfare check was reported at 5:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Janet Lane.
A theft of a firearm was reported at 5:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Dixon Circle.
A robbery was reported at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An agency assist was reported at 6:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a building was reported at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Williams Street.
Display of fictitous vehicle registration was reported at 8:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Urbantke Lane.
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Dryden Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A stolen vehicle was reported at 7:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Tuscan Road.
LAMPASAS
A disturbance was reported at 4:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West First Street.
Harassment was reported at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
A disturbance was reported at 2:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Third Street.
An arrest for probation violation, assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 3:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Mockingbird Lane.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Third Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.