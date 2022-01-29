Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:17 a.m. Friday in the intersection of Cimmaron Drive and North W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:06 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of North 14th Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:49 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Violation of a parole warrant was reported at 11:12 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Shoplifting was reported at 11:45 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Evading arrest was reported at 2:20 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:45 p.m. Friday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Eighth Street.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 8:10 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11 p.m. Friday in the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights does not provide a police blotter on weekends.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove does not provide a police blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle reported at 2:28 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
Disturbance reported at 4:39 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Avenue C.
Assailant arrested on charge of possession of controlled substance at 8:45 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Missing Person reported at 10:46 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway. 281
Assailant arrested on charge of criminal mischief at 10:51 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East 4th Street.
Disorderly conduct reported at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious person reported at 5:23 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Sixth Street.
Suspicious person reported at 6:10 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Third Street.
Suspicious person reported at 6:47 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 6:57 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
Assailant arrested on charge of driving intoxicated at 8 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
Disorderly conduct reported at 10:05 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
