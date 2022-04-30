Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 12:20 a.m. Friday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and French Street.
Aggravated assault reported at 5:45 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Linda Spurr.
Criminal trespass reported at 6 a.m. Friday in the 8000 block 46th Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 9:04 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Gray Street.
Shoplifting reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Avenue.
Criminal mischief reported at 10:42 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Baumann Drive.
Shoplifting reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Avenue.
Criminal mischief reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the intersection of C Avenue and 2nd Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 7:40 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Hall Avenue and 12th Street.
Burglary reported at 9:18 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Liberty Street.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 10:43 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Hall Avenue and 10th Street.
Assault reported at 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Greenwood Avenue.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights did not provide police reports on Saturday.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove did not provide police reports on Saturday.
Lampasas
Prowler reported at 2:04 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
Noise disturbance reported at 5:44 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of East 3rd Street.
Reckless driver reported at 7:16 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Disturbance reported at 9:19 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
Lost property reported at 9:21 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
Criminal trespass reported at 11:33 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway
Assault reported at 2:05 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Theft reported at 2:26 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
Suspicious person reported at 3:26 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West 1st Street.
Reckless driver reported at 7:43 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Fraud reported at 7:43 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Ridge Street.
Disturbance reported at 8:15 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Driving while intoxicated at 11:44 p.m. Friday reported in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
