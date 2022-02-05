Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Shoplifting reported at 12:41 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Failure to identify fugitive reported at 10:05 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Alpine Street and South Fort Hood Street.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 10:17 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Illinois Avenue and South W.S. Drive.
Vehicle displaying a license plate assigned to another vehicle reported at 10:34 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Root Avenue and West Green Avenue.
City warrant reported at 10:44 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Botanical Drive and West Jasper Drive.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights did not provide police reports on Saturday.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove did not provide police reports on Saturday.
Lampasas
Assailant arrested on charge of multiple warrants at 12:22 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Grand Canyon Drive.
Accident reported at 10:05 a.m. Friday n the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Accident reported at 11:03 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Reckless driver reported at 2:01 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Casbeer Street.
Disturbance reported at 4:50 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
