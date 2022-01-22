Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Driving while intoxicated was reported at midnight Friday in the intersection of Branch Drive and East Rancier Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:36 a.m. Friday in the 3300 Block of Wayne Avenue.
Burglary was reported at 7 a.m. Friday in the 1200 Block of North College Street.
Failure to give information was reported at 8:35 a.m. Friday in the 2800 Block of Illinois Avenue.
Forgery was reported at 8:48 a.m. Friday in the 100 Block of East Rancier Drive.
Violation of magistrate’s orders was reported at 8:50 a.m. Friday in the 300 Block of West Dean Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 1800 Block of Alamo Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 1400 Block of Goode Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:34 a.m. Friday in the 200 Block Blair Street.
Terroristic threat was reported at 3:48 p.m. Friday in the 500 Block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 6:36 p.m. Friday in the 600 Block of West I Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported 8:48 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Leader Drive and South Fort Hood Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:40 p.m. Friday in the 5000 Block of 46th Street.
Possession was reported at 10:47 p.m. Friday in the intersection of West Central Texas Expressway and Willow Springs Road.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights does not provide a police blotter on Saturdays.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove does not provide a police blotter on Saturdays.
Lampasas
Reckless driver reported at 8:10 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of West FM 580.
Reckless driver reported at 11:27 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity reported at 1:05 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East 3rd Street.
Possession of controlled substance reported at 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Fraud reported at 3:12 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Naruna Road.
Harassment reported at 4:23 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
Accident reported at 4:57 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Reckless driver reported at 7:53 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of South US Highway 281.
Evading arrest reported at 10:11 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault reported at 10:23 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East 4th Street.
Suspicious activity reported at 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Disorderly conduct reported at 11:49 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East 4th Street.
