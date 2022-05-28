Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Public intoxication reported at 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Kirk Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm reported at 4 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Kirk Avenue.
Debit card abuse reported at 6 a.m. Friday in the 5700 block of Friedman Street.
Aggravated assault reported at 8:20 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East B Avenue.
Resisting arrest reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Prather Drive.
Possession of marijuana reported at 9:24 a.m. Friday in the intersection of Duncan Avenue and Massey Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Willow Springs Road.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Stovall Avenue.
Shoplifting reported at 1:03 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 3:29 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of York Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the East Jasper Drive and Trimmier Road.
Shoplifting reported at 6:58 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Shoplifting reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal mischief reported at 7:59 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Gray Street.
Aggravated assault reported at 8:20 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Gray Street.
Failure to stop reported at 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Hallmark Avenue.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights did not provide police reports on Saturday.
Copperas Cove
Possession of marijuana reported at 12:38 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
Welfare concern reported at 3:08 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Hill Street.
Attempted suicide reported at 3:27 a.m. Friday in the 20 block of Oak Ridge Drive.
Continuous violence against family reported at 3:38 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
Violation of protection order reported at 5 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of North 3rd Street.
Accident reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest was made at 8:26 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
Fraudulent use of identifying information reported at 11:05 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Lightfoot Lane.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 11:58 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Pleasant Lane.
Fraudulent use of identifying information reported at 12:41 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Suja Lane.
Striking highway fixture and accident reported at 1:45 p.m. Friday in the intersection of North 1st Street and Washington Avenue.
Credit card abuse reported at 1:15 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue B.
Accident reported at 3:10 p.m. Friday in the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Constitution Drive.
Theft reported at 3:08 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West Avenue B.
Theft reported at 5:32 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
Animal bite reported at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Griffin Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 8:21 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Hogan Drive.
Theft reported at 10:33 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle reported at 4:11 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Noise disturbance reported at 5:28 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Avenue B.
Assault reported at 7:23 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Disturbance reported at 7:57 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Vine Street.
Theft reported at 9:32 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Assault reported at 10:02 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Gamel Street.
Harassment reported at 11:58 a.m. Friday on Limestone Drive.
Harassment reported at 4:45 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway
Reckless driver reported at 6:15 p.m. Friday on South US Highway 281.
Reckless driver reported at 6:53 p.m. Friday on North US Highway 183.
Noise disturbance reported at 9:16 p.m. Friday on Samac Lane.
Suspicious activity reported at 9:35 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Ave H.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
