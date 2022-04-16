Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Burglary of vehicle reported at 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 18100 block of 8th Street.
Fraudulent use of identifying information reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 18000 block of 8th Street.
Unlawful restraint reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of South 54th Street.
Possession of marijuana reported at 11:52 a.m. Friday in the intersection of Daisy Drive and Marigold Drive.
Burglary of a coin operated machine reported at 1:12 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Shoplifting reported at 2:20 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft of mail reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Marks Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Grey Fox Trail.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 7:16 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Lake Road.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 8;01 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 9 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights did not provide police reports on Saturday.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove did not provide police reports on Saturday.
Lampasas
Fraud reported at 12:01 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway
An arrest was made at 7:51 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 1:27 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Noise disturbance reported at 4:39 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Western Street.
Suspicious person reported at 5:00 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway
Reckless driver reported at 7:41 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious person reported at 10:37 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 10:49 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 10:58 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest was made at 11:48 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Ridge Street.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
