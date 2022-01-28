Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 10100 Block of 10th Street.
Discharging of a firearm was reported at 12:50 p.m. Thursday in the 400 Block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 Block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 Block of Cactus Drive.
Assault causing bodily injurt was reported at 3:18 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 Block of Tyler Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 Block of Utah Street.
Terroristic threat was reported at 3:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 Block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 Block of Cypress Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 Block of June Street.
Failure to stop was reported at 9 p.m. Thursday in the 400 Block of North Fort Hood Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 10:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 Block of Opal Road.
Robbery with a firearm was reported at 11:48 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 Block of Botanical Drive.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 6:20 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 Block of Heights Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:36 p.m. in the 900 Block of Crymes Drive.
Copperas Cove
Burglary reported at 1:23 a.m. Thursday in the 100 Block of West Avenue E.
Grafitti was reported at 2:14 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 Block of West Avenue B.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:58 a.m. Thursday in the 210 Block of Atkinson Avenue.
Grafitti was reported at 4:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 Block of West Avenue B.
Accident was reported at 6:51 a.m. Thursday in the 700 Block of West Avenue D.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:46 a.m. Thursday in the 610 Block of Lincoln Avenue.
Accident causing damage to vehicle was reported at 11:32 a.m. Thursday in the 300 Block of West Washington Avenue. Discharge of a firearm was reported at 10:07 a.m. Thursday in the 600 Block of North 4th Street.
Assault by threat was reported at 1:33 p.m. Thursday in the 910 Block of Marilyn Drive.
Theft was reported at 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the 200 Block of Wagon Train Circle.
Grafitti was reported at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 Block of Chaparral Park.
Assault on a public servant was reported at 3:32 p.m. in the 400 Block of South 25th Street.
Welfare concern was reporated at 5:19 p.m. Thursday in the 400 Block of South 25th Street.
Publishing of intimate visual material was reported at 6:42 p.m. Thursday in the 400 of North 17th Street.
Lampasas
Suspicious person reported at 12:32 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East 4th Street.
Criminal trespass reported at 4:14 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Broad Street.
Assailant was arrested on charge of assault of family member at 8:05 a.m. Thursday in the 300 Block of South Walnut Drive.
Criminal trespass reported at 9:24 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Avenue A.
Domestic disturbance reported at 10:17 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Avenue C.
Criminal mischief reported at 10:43 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Assailant arrested on charge of failure to identify at 11:43 a.m. Thursday in 1200 Block of Barnes Street.
Disturbance reported at 12:18 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East 5th Street.
Domestic disturbance reported at 2:02 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North Ridge Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 2:47 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
Disturbance reported at 4:00 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
Disturbance reported at 8:51 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
