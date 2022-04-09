Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 12:23 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Stringer Street and West Avenue I.
Aggravated robbery with a firearm reported at 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 2:38 a.m. Friday in the intersection of Jefferis Avenue and Zephyr Road.
Assault by contact reported at 2:50 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Failure to stop reported at 5 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 7:40 a.m. Friday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Stewart Street.
Theft reported at 11:25 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Avenue.
Possession of marijuana reported at 11:46 a.m. Friday in the intersection of Gilmer Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Illegal dumping reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Gilmer Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Stetson Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm reported at 7 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Stetson Avenue.
Public intoxicated reported at 8:21 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of North College Street.
Possession of dangerous drugs reported at 11:28 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Attas Avenue.
Possession of marijuana reported at 11:30 p.m. Friday in the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Westover Drive.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights did not provide police reports on Saturday.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove did not provide police reports on Saturday.
Lampasas
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle reported at 10:08 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
Possession of controlled substance reported at 10:24 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Possession of controlled substance reported at 11:42 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Theft reported at 12:09 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Supple Drive.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 1:20 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Willis Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 4:58 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Harassment reported at 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Race Street.
Suspicious activity reported at 10:22 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
Read more crime at kdhnews.come/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.