Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Aggravated assault reported at 2:50 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of North 4th Street.
Discharge of a firearm reported at 3:50 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Anna Lee Drive.
Criminal mischief reported at 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Cardinal Avenue.
Unlawful carrying of weapons reported at 10:08 a.m. Friday in the intersection of Dimple Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief reported at 1:07 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
Narcotics investigation reported at 1:26 p.m. Friday in the intersection of North Park Street and West Rancier Avenue. Assault by contact reported at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Shoplifting reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana reported at 6:02 p.m. Friday in the intersection of North W.S. Young and Poage Avenue.
Tampering with governmental record reported at 6:12 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Magnum Circle and Westcliff Drive.
Criminal mischief reported at 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Conder Street.
Criminal trespass reported at 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 11:08 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Dean Avenue.
Criminal mischief reported at 11:50 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Cardinal Avenue.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights did not provide police reports on Saturday.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove did not provide police reports on Saturday.
Lampasas
Theft reported at 1:59 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East 3rd Street.
Public Intoxication reported at 9:19 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious Activity reported at 12:23 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Forgery reported at 2:13 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East 3rd Street.
Reckless Driver reported at 4:16 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Naruna Road.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
