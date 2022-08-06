Multiple arrest affidavits are providing details of how a Killeen man allegedly assaulted, harassed and exposed himself to women and children across Killeen during the last two months, prompting local police to use social media to help catch the man.
Killeen resident Jeremi Deshwan Guidry, 30, was arraigned Friday on multiple charges of indecent exposure and assault.
On July 29, The Killeen Police Department posted pictures obtained by residents onto social media asking for the public’s help identifying Guidry. KPD posted on Monday that it had identified him but had not arrested him at that time. Guidry was taken into police custody later in the week and was arraigned Friday on 10 separate charges.
Assault and Harassment
When Guidry was in the Killeen City Jail on Thursday, he reportedly struck another inmate in the head multiple times, according to the arrest affidavit. The inmate was over 65 years old. Guidry said he struck the inmate because he knew the man from before and was “fearful for his life” after previous arguments with the man, the affidavit said.
Security cameras showed that the man was using the phones when Guidry approached him and started striking him in the face and head, the affidavit said. Guidry was arraigned on assault of an elderly person, which is a third-degree felony.
In one arrest affidavit, a friend of Guidry’s asked him for a ride after an argument with her boyfriend on June 25. Once in the car, Guidry and the victim got into a verbal argument about the boyfriend and Guidry started to strike her on and around the head saying she was “demasculating him,” according to the affidavit.
In another affidavit, Guidry got into a verbal argument with an acquaintance in her apartment on June 3. After being asked to leave multiple times, Guidry reportedly pushed her into the wall and struck her with a closed fist around eight times, the affidavit said. Guidry later entered the police department and provided video of the altercation saying the acquaintance had “put her hands on him first.”
The video was not specified to be surveillance or a phone recording. According to the affidavit, the video showed the altercation and the woman could be heard telling Guidry to leave multiple times before attempting to remove him by force unsuccessfully.
Guidry was also arraigned with a harassment charge after reportedly harassing an ex-girlfriend through the phone. On July 18, the woman had called officers to report a strangulation done by Guidry, according to the arrest affidavit. While at the scene, Guidry repeatedly called and texted the woman saying she “didn’t treat him like a man” before asking if she called the police, the affidavit said. The woman blocked Guidry’s number but continued to receive calls from a blocked number and messages from a texting app. The woman had received 29 phone calls since the time she had blocked the number when she filed the harassment report on July 22, the affidavit said.
Indecent Exposure
In one arrest affidavit, Guidry was described as trespassing onto a local apartment complex’s property and then proceeded to openly pleasure himself in the pool area as people were swimming. One woman at the pool stated that Guidry kept staring at her while he pleasured himself in front of her and her friends, the affidavit said. The woman was able to take a few photos of Guidry, which were later given to police to post on social media. According to the affidavit, previous police reports showed Guidry had exposed himself in the apartment complex’s pool area on Sept. 21, 2021, and was warned of trespassing by the property owner in on Dec. 20, 2021. Guidry was also arraigned with criminal trespass on the apartment property Friday, a Class B misdemeanor.
In another arrest affidavit, Guidry reportedly exposed himself to a minor and adult female in a parking lot of a local dentist. On June 29, the adult female had left the juvenile in the vehicle while she went in to handle her business. While inside, she received a communication from the juvenile stating a man was in his vehicle, exposing himself to the juvenile, the affidavit said. The adult female went to check on the juvenile and found Guidry in the vehicle next to them with his private parts exposed, the affidavit said. In that case, Guidry was charged on indecent exposure, a Class B misdemeanor, and indecent exposure to a child, a third-degree felony.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set Guidry’s total bond amount to $240,000 on the various charges. Guidry was listed in Bell County Jail on Saturday.
