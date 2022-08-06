Jeremi Deshwan Guidry,

Jeremi Deshwan Guidry

Editor's Note

The article contains graphic content.

Multiple arrest affidavits are providing details of how a Killeen man allegedly assaulted, harassed and exposed himself to women and children across Killeen during the last two months, prompting local police to use social media to help catch the man.

Killeen resident Jeremi Deshwan Guidry, 30, was arraigned Friday on multiple charges of indecent exposure and assault.

