Marvin Guy Jr., center, and his fiancee Bailey Dowdy, right, hold signs saying "The time is now!" at a protest for his father in front of the Bell County Justice Complex in 2020. Guy, who has been charged with capital murder, has been imprisoned since May 2014 and has not yet had a trial.
It was not an accident that hardly an empty seat could be found during a bond hearing earlier this month for a man accused of fatally shooting a Killeen Police Department detective during a no-knock raid over eight years ago.
KPD’s employee association and supporters of the Grassroots Law Project’s campaign for Marvin Louis Guy each had people in attendance at the hearing on Nov. 10 in the Bell County Justice Complex.
Guy is accused of shooting Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie, and other officers, during a no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive on May 9, 2014.
Dinwiddie, 47, who was a SWAT team commander, died in a hospital two days later.
“We’re pouring our heart and soul into this case, so we were glad to see how many people showed up to the hearing,” said Shaun King, co-founder of the Grassroots Law Project, which has been advocating for Guy in a nationwide campaign. King spoke with the Herald on Friday. “A lot of the people who showed up were local leaders in Killeen and surrounding areas. Other people came in from Austin. However, we don’t see this situation as adversarial with the (Dinwiddie) family. I feel terrible for his family. The system needs to be held accountable because it’s the system that failed the family ... these no-knock raids are fundamentally dangerous for everyone. No one would have figured that it was police breaking in the window, when there had been many break-ins in that neighborhood.”
Guy, 58, was booked into jail on May 10, 2014.
He is still in Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $4 million on four capital felony charges — including $1.5 million on the charge of capital murder of a peace officer — after the judge on Nov. 10, refused to budge on a bond reduction motion filed by Guy’s defense attorneys.
Judge John Gauntt heard arguments from attorneys and testimony from three people before deciding to keep the bond the same.
“It was disappointing but not surprising,” King said. “We’d like to see these charges dropped and Marvin released on time-served. He never should have been charged with capital murder or threatened with the death penalty.”
Guy has claimed self-defense, saying that he did not know it was police entering his residence.
Last month, a trial date was set in Guy’s case for May 8, 2023.
RALLYING SUPPORT
In the courtroom on Nov. 10, dozens of people were on hand to support Guy, and many people were present to back the police and the Dinwiddie family.
Many police officers — both in and out of uniform — were present in the courtroom.
“Our members were aware of the bond reduction hearing, and each member who attended decided to take time out of their own personal life to attend,” said Chris Stickles, president of the Killeen Police Employee Association/Fraternal Order of Police #32, in an email to the Herald on Thursday. “The members felt it was important to support Mrs. Holly Dinwiddie and her family, the officers affected, the families affected and the criminal justice system. Our members are an extended family to officers and their immediate families, which is why we’ll not let the family of a Fallen Officer be forgotten. We’ll continue to monitor the future proceedings and support our family in any way that we can.”
Many Guy supporters were wearing “#FreeMarvinGuy” T-shirts from the Grassroots Law Project.
“Marvin, at this point, is a shell of his pre-incarceration self,” King said. “Eight years in a county jail is brutal. They’re meant to be transitional facilities for weeks or months, not years. He’s been aging in dog years.”
Guy’s case is one of 11 that the Grassroots Law Project includes in its current advocacy campaigns.
“It was around two years ago when I first heard that there was a man in a local county jail in Texas who had been there for six years without ever being convicted of a crime,” King said. “Even before I knew the facts of the case and some of the reasons for the delays, I was disturbed by that because it’s fundamentally unconstitutional.”
The Grassroots Law Project is paying Guy’s legal fees.
“One of the board members of the Innocence Project told me that he needed new attorneys because he wasn’t seeing eye-to-eye with his public defenders,” King said. “I reached out to Marvin and over time, I began to see that he was innocent of these crimes. We committed to Marvin and hired his defense team. Having the death penalty taken off the table has lifted one burden from Marvin and now we’re seeing it through to trial.”
When the trial occurs next year, the courtroom could be as full as it was on Nov. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.