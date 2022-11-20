Marvin Guy 1.JPG

Marvin Guy Jr., center, and his fiancee Bailey Dowdy, right, hold signs saying "The time is now!" at a protest for his father in front of the Bell County Justice Complex in 2020. Guy, who has been charged with capital murder, has been imprisoned since May 2014 and has not yet had a trial.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

It was not an accident that hardly an empty seat could be found during a bond hearing earlier this month for a man accused of fatally shooting a Killeen Police Department detective during a no-knock raid over eight years ago.

KPD’s employee association and supporters of the Grassroots Law Project’s campaign for Marvin Louis Guy each had people in attendance at the hearing on Nov. 10 in the Bell County Justice Complex.

Marvin Guy File 3.jpg

Officers salute during the funeral for Detective Charles "Chuck" Dinwiddie at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center Saturday May 17, 2014.
Marvin Guy MUG.jpg

Marvin Guy
Charles Dinwiddie
Killeen Police Department Detective Charles "Chuck" Dinwiddie died Sunday, May 11, 2014. He was injured during a shooting Friday, May 9, 2014.
