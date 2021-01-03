Following a fatal and tragic shooting spree last weekend in Killeen, local and federal law enforcement agencies have been dealing with an ongoing crisis, one that has placed Killeen residents, including children, potentially at risk.
Now, one week later, the long-term response to this crisis seems unclear.
On Saturday, two days after Christmas, Cadarian Connell Parker, 19, was shot and killed on Houston Street on Killeen’s north side. A 5-year-old child was wounded in that same shooting.
The following day, three 18-year-old males were injured in a shooting that was caught on video in the 2700 block of Alma Drive. Shyheim Khali Matthews, 18, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault-bodily injury with a deadly weapon in connection with that incident.
During a Monday press conference, Killeen Police Department Chief Charles Kimble stated very definitively that the incidents are gang related. Specifically, the Young Paper Chasers and the K-Town Mafia are the two gangs involved. He described these as “hybrid” gangs, without an identifiable leader and who make efforts to conceal their identity.
“Everything is really fluid,” he said at the time as to how the investigation is going.
Another gang shooting incident last weekend, on Dugger Circle, was also reported by KPD, but details on that incident, including connections to the other shootings, have not been made available.
Other than the gang element, how the three weekend shootings are connected has not been fully established.
As of Thursday, KPD had announced the arrest of six adult suspects, and one juvenile, all suspected of having gang affiliation.
Devin Dayon Williams, 20, and Devan Duane Groves, 19, both of Killeen, were arrested on Dec. 27 in connection with narcotics-related offenses, according to a news release.
On Tuesday Matthews, Deondray Trevonn Lumpkin, 23, Nathaniel Shineak Murph, 23, and Aaron Mikale Warren, 22, all from Killeen, were arrested following a traffic stop and short pursuit on foot near the intersection of Andover Drive and Baumann Drive.
KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said that four loaded handguns, one stolen out of Killeen, and illegal narcotics were seized from the arrest.
“Shyheim Matthews identifies with the KTM (K-Town Mafia), and he is currently the only one arrested and charged for the shooting on Alma Drive,” Miramontez said by email on Tuesday.
Lumpkin, Murph and Warren were arrested on a charge of evading.
Other than Matthews, KPD has not said which specific gang those arrested belong to.
“It has to stop,” Kimble said of the ongoing violence at the Monday press conference, especially in regard to the 5-year-old child who was injured.
HISTORY
Significant gang activity in Killeen dates back to at least 2014, at which time KPD had documented 46 gangs in the city with an estimated 443 operating gang members.
Killeen’s diverse and transient population also means law enforcement officers such as Killeen Detective Byron Goodsby see gangs from places as far away as Los Angeles, Mexico and even Haiti.
“Because this is a transitory community, we get gangs from a wide variety of areas,” Goodsby said in 2014.
Some of the most common gangs in the Killeen area, according to KPD, traditionally have included well-known American gangs such as the Crips, Bloods and Gangster Disciples. Other area gangs, such as the Sureños and Norteños, are offshoots of larger gangs that formed in the nation’s prison system, or have loose ties to Mexican drug trafficking cartels. Some of the gangs claim specific streets in Killeen neighborhoods such as Long Branch, Heather Glenn or Marlboro Heights.
In March of last year, following a two day operation that resulted in nearly 50 arrests, Killeen police said there will be more special enforcement operations “over the remainder of this year focusing narcotics and gang involvement, which are a precursor to gun violence in most occasions.”
Is KPD equipped to handle gangs?
“Yes, we are equipped to handle them,” KPD Assistant Chief Jeff Donohue said about his department’s ability to deal with the situation.
However, attempts to obtain more specific responses from KPD, including what residents need to know about local gangs, how many members local members they have and the specific threats they pose were unsuccessful as of press time.
STATE/FEDERAL INVOLVEMENT
Austin has also had a rise in crime in 2020, which has gotten the attention of federal officials.
Last month in Austin, Gregg Sofer, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas, announced the implementation of Operation Undaunted, which a news release calls “a program designed to tackle the rising violent crime rate, interrupt violence, protect innocent life and restore peace to Austin neighborhoods.”
According to the release, the murder rate in Austin for 2020 is up 55% over the previous year. Killeen had 31 homicides in 2020, up from 16 in 2019, an increase of nearly 94%.
“When you defund the police, relax enforcement of existing criminal law, and release repeat offenders and violent criminals into our streets, increased violence is exactly what you can expect,” said U.S. Attorney Sofer. “Despite the challenges of the coronavirus and the unfair vilification of the entire law enforcement community, we remain undaunted in our commitment to protect the residents of central and west Texas.”
As reported by the Austin American-Statesman, a plan endorsed by Gov. Greg Abbott to place the Austin Police Department under state control would require Austin to foot the entire bill for policing in the city, but have no say on how policing would be done.
Although he provided no details, Abbott hinted at the potential takeover Dec. 21, three days after Sofer’s announcement, posting on Twitter that the Texas Legislative Council — a nonpartisan agency that assists legislators in drafting legislation — had crafted a plan to transfer Austin Police Department control to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Donohue downplayed the notion that this could happen here in Killeen.
“At this time, that program is targeted for the Austin area and is not planned for Killeen,” Donohue said on Wednesday, flat-out dismissing the notion of a potential state takeover. “There is no reason or discussion of that occurring and therefor does not require a hypothetical response.”
A phone call to Abbott’s office last week for additional comment was not returned.
REACTION FROM CITY LEADERS
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra had no comment on the notion of a potential state takeover of KPD
“We just need to make sure we find the criminals and prosecute them to the full extent of the law,” Segarra said by email on Thursday. “We also need to ensure our police department has all the tools and resources they need to prevent and investigate crimes.”
Segarra also noted the federal involvement in Killeen’s situation.
“This is something that our police department has already been working with and have been getting the assistance from, such as the DOJ, and will continue to work with both federal and state agencies,” he said.
Killeen Councilmember Mellisa Brown said the city needs to address the root issues of what is causing crime.
“This includes jobs that are suited for our current residents instead of waiting for companies that may or may not come ... and having activities where people can stay occupied, especially younger residents while activities are still being canceled and school is still virtual,” Brown said by email on Thursday.
Brown also said staffing and training for KPD is vital.
“If the police chief believes that a large percentage of the crime in the area has been a result of gang activity, then we should utilize every resource both in and outside of our community,” she said, adding the police department is understaffed.
Brown said she is planning an event for later this month that may touch on these issues.
“In addition to the possibility of working with other law enforcement agencies, we should be reaching out to all of our local church and organization leaders to see what they can do,” she said. “A lot of people want to help, they just may not know how to help or what they are able to do. That is why I will be hosting a Community Resource Think Tank on January 16th. The entire city council, the mayor, and other city leadership have been invited to attend.”
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Byan Washko said his agency is working toward ensuring the safety of area residents.
“The Texas Department of Public Safety works closely and around-the-clock with our local, state and federal partners to keep our citizens of Texas safe,” Washko said by email. “DPS believes that effective crime fighting depends on a united effort between law enforcement agencies from all levels.”
KILLEEN CRIME RATE
Killeen crimes in 2020 (Jan. 1 through November, except for the homicide rate)
Homicide 31 (through Dec. 31)
Rape 73
Robbery 127
Aggravated Assault 535
Burglary 582
Residential 313
Non-residential 269
Motor vehicle theft 363
Theft/Larceny 1,979
According to this report, KPD is currently unable to compare this data to data from previous years, but annual comparisons will begin in March 2021.
