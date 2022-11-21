Brian Hitt

Brian Hitt, 44, of Gatesville was charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of cowboy Cody Milam.

 Courtesy | Coryell County Jail

A Gatesville man was intoxicated when he shot and killed another man in September, police said.

Brian Lee Hitt, 44, was indicted by a Coryell County grand jury earlier this month on a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter. Hitt was not being held in the Coryell County Jail on Monday after posting bond.

