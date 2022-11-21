A Gatesville man was intoxicated when he shot and killed another man in September, police said.
Brian Lee Hitt, 44, was indicted by a Coryell County grand jury earlier this month on a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter. Hitt was not being held in the Coryell County Jail on Monday after posting bond.
At around 9:16 p.m. on Sept. 16, a Coryell County sheriff’s deputy was notified of a shooting that had occurred in the 3500 block of County Road 142 in Gatesville.
Cody Clayton Milam, 30, of Purmela, was found dead at the scene of gunshot injuries to his throat and upper chest.
The deputy interviewed Hitt, who told police that he had been dove hunting earlier and that when he returned, Milam was at the residence, according to the arrest affidavit.
“My first observation was that (Hitt) had a strong odor of alcohol emitting about his person and he admitted to drinking,” according to the affidavit. “(Hitt) stated that they have played around before with pointing guns at each other. He believed the shotgun was unloaded and as he approached Milam, who was sitting in a wooden chair in front of a glass door, he pulled the trigger and nothing happened. He pumped the slide down, which chambered a round, and as he pulled the trigger the shotgun went off...causing (Milam’s) death.”
According to an online obituary from Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville, Milam was a cowboy who worked on several ranches in Central Texas. He was a member of the Boots and Saddle Cowboy Church in Gatesville.
- Brandon Donaldson, 38, on two charges of stalking.
- Treva Kay Butcher, 49, on a charge of obstruction or retaliation.
- Waylon Lewis Dyer, 53, on a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
- Tammy May Gauvin, 48, on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
- Benjamin Joseph Zupancic, 42, on a charge of solicitation of prostitution of a person under 18 years old.
- Hermenegildo Prado Perez, 38, on a charge of solicitation of prostitution of a person under 18 years old.
- Allen Maycroft, 53, on a charge of solicitation of prostitution of a person under 18 years old.
- Andre Mikael Kpazahi, 28, on a charge of solicitation of prostitution of a person under 18 years old.
- Christian Orlando Pineda, 31, on charges of possession of a controlled substance under one gram and tampering or fabricating evidence.
- Cesar Sanchez Jr., 24, on a charge of sexual assault of a child.
- Adam Alvarez, 42, on a charge of continuous violence against the family.
- Ryan Clay Deleon, 28, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
- Crystal Ann Faubion, 36, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
- Trevor Michael Robinson, 24, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
- Payne Stewart DeForest, 22, on one count of arson and one count of burglary of a habitation.
