Gatesville police arrested the son of the Coryell County sheriff Monday, Gatesville Chief of Police Nathan Gohlke told KWTX earlier in the week.
Police received a call around 8:30 p.m. Monday for a domestic violence and went to the home.
Samuel Williams, 27, was charged with two misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury/family violence and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, the KWTX report said.
Williams is not currently listed as an inmate in the Coryell County Jail.
The Herald’s questions to Gohlke Friday were not immediately returned.
