The Gatesville Police Department is considering race as a possible motive for vandalism of two churches in Gatesville.
On Wednesday, police responded to a call of vandalism/criminal mischief at Mount Calvary Church of God in the 100 block of North 12th Street in Gatesville, according to a news release from Lt. Cody Lee, division commander of criminal investigations.
On the walls of the church, police observed derogatory remarks and symbols spray painted by an unknown number of people.
The symbols included a pentagram and a “Circle A,” the symbol of anarchy, the release said.
Based on photographs provided by the police department, one of the remarks said, “I’ll be on Satan’s lap.”
Across the street at the Sweet Home Baptist Church, police observed a rock that had been thrown through a window.
The Gatesville Police Department is continuing to investigate the incidents.
Anyone with information can contact the police department at 254-865-2226 or Centex Crime Stoppers at 254-865-8477.
