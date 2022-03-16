A Killeen police officer was arrested by Georgetown police on an assault charge, Killeen police announced in a news release Wednesday.
"On March 2, 2022, the Killeen Police Department received notification from the Georgetown Police Department of an investigation they were conducting regarding the conduct of an off-duty Killeen Police Officer," KPD said in a news release issued late Wednesday afternoon.
Georgetown police were notified of a domestic disturbance that had occurred involving an off-duty Killeen police officer, the news release stated.
"Through the investigation, it revealed that the officer had been involved in a domestic disturbance at his residence in Georgetown," KPD said.
Detectives with the Georgetown Police Department obtained a complaint and an arrest warrant charging 40-year-old James Craigg with assault with bodily injury on a family member.
KPD said Craigg has been with the department since February of 2007, assigned to the Patrol Division, and is currently on administrative leave with pay while an Internal Affairs investigation is completed.
"The Killeen Police Department is a Civil Service Agency that must follow the local Civil Service Rules and state law that outlines the due process procedures for allegations of misconduct," the news release stated. "This process includes the affected employee’s pay status."
According to Williamson County Jail records, Craigg was booked into the Williamson County Jail Wednesday.
KPD Chief Charles Kimble weighed in on the news of the officer's arrest.
“We hold the officers of the Killeen Police Department to the highest standards, both on and off duty," Kimble said in the news release. "The criminal investigation is being investigated by the Georgetown Police Department and the Killeen Police Department has initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to follow the due process procedure set forth by Civil Service Rules.”
