Graffiti in central Killeen: vandals 'tag' several local businesses

Spray-painted, dark blue and black designs have recently been seen on signs and surfaces belonging to several businesses in central Killeen.

Photos of the graffiti were taken at locations on or near Central Texas Expressway. Business signs at Murdoch’s Farm and Ranch Supply and ExtraCo Bank and at CVS Pharmacy on Trimmier Road, just south of CTE have been painted with an unusual group of characters. By comparison, the images appear to be similar.

