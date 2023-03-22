Spray-painted, dark blue and black designs have recently been seen on signs and surfaces belonging to several businesses in central Killeen.
Photos of the graffiti were taken at locations on or near Central Texas Expressway. Business signs at Murdoch’s Farm and Ranch Supply and ExtraCo Bank and at CVS Pharmacy on Trimmier Road, just south of CTE have been painted with an unusual group of characters. By comparison, the images appear to be similar.
Texas law defines a criminal offense called graffiti as intentionally or knowingly making “markings” on property that belongs to someone else without their “effective consent.”
“Prosecuting attorneys typically charge someone with Graffiti after a property owner notifies law enforcement that someone ‘tagged’ their property. Sometimes surveillance footage is used in an attempt to identify the accused, and sometimes the accused person is allegedly ‘caught in the act.’ In many ways, the Graffiti offense is similar to the crime of Criminal Mischief, and a person might be charged with both offenses,” according to the website of law firm Martindale-Hubbell.
The Herald reached out to the Killeen police department who had no additional information about the recent graffiti on business signs and other fixed structures in central Killeen.
