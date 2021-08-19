A Bell County grand jury determined that a Harker Heights man who shot and killed another man earlier this year actually was a victim according to the law, but the family says it’s not over yet. The April shooting erupted in the Harker Heights High School parking lot during a gun deal that went bad.
Endy Neri Soto, 19, was one of three men who were arrested following the shooting death of 19-year-old Quinton Ford, of Heights. On Wednesday, a grand jury formally no-billed the third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct against Soto.
“Last week, the grand jury heard testimony on Soto and passed the case with no decision made,” said First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell, on Thursday. “Yesterday, the grand jury heard additional evidence in this matter. After deliberation, the grand jury issued a no bill on the charge of deadly conduct. The investigation revealed that Soto had been the victim of an aggravated robbery immediately preceding the offense of deadly conduct.”
On July 21, the other two men, Ethan West Trainer, 19, and Taja Monroe West, 21, were indicted by a grand jury on murder charges “as a result of their participation in the aggravated robbery with Quinton Ford that led to his death,” Newell said.
Soto is accused of shooting and killing Ford, who police said was attempting to rob Soto during a gun sale on April 20, 2021, in the parking lot of Harker Heights High School. Police said that Soto was in the process of selling a handgun to Trainer but then Ford and a juvenile arrived in another car. A shootout ensued and Soto shot and killed Ford.
West was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $1.5 million. Trainer was being held with a bond of $1 million.
Ford family says it’s not over
It is unclear if Soto could potentially be charged with any other offenses in the future, but the Ford family insists that it’s not over yet.
“We have (voice) recordings of Ethan (Trainer) that makes us believe that this was a set-up between Endy (Soto) and Ethan, and we’ve sent our evidence to the police department and they’re going to investigate it,” said Kristin Ford, Quinton Ford’s sister-in-law, on Thursday. “Ethan and Endy met up in person a couple of hours before everything happened. So, we don’t think it’s over yet.”
Kristin Ford said the family is happy that two murder indictments have been handed down in the case.
“We just have to hope that everything will turn out the way it should,” Kristin Ford said.
The Herald asked the Bell County District Attorney’s Office if Soto could face any charges stemming from the gun sale in the school parking lot, but did not hear back by press time.
