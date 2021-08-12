One of the three men who was arrested following the death of a Harker Heights man during a shootout in the Harker Heights High School parking lot earlier this year was not indicted by a Bell County grand jury earlier this week, but he might not be finished with the Bell County justice system.
After being presented with evidence, a grand jury on Wednesday decided there was not enough evidence to hand down an indictment against Endy Neri Soto, 19, on a felony charge of deadly conduct.
Soto is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Quinton Ford, of Heights, while Ford was allegedly attempting to rob Soto during a gun sale on April 20. Soto was one of three men who were arrested and booked into jail a few days later, on April 22.
Two other men, Ethan West Trainer, 19, and Taja Monroe West, 21, each were indicted on July 21, on a first-degree murder charge. West was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $1.5 million. Trainer was being held with a bond of $1 million.
Soto bonded out of jail in May after a judge reduced his bond.
The Herald asked the Bell County District Attorney’s Office if the state intends to pursue other charges against Soto in the future.
“It simply means it was passed for another day,” said Henry Garza, Bell County District Attorney, in an email on Thursday.
Allegations
Heights police were dispatched at 11 p.m. on April 20 to the 1000 block of East Knights Way for a call of shots fired. The caller observed three vehicles — one black, one white, and one silver — in the parking lot, according to Soto’s arrest affidavit.
Trainer and Soto allegedly told police that they were in the process of a gun sale in the Harker Heights High School parking lot that evening.
After Soto showed Trainer the handgun, while Trainer was counting his money for the transaction, Soto said a silver car drove into the parking lot, blocking Soto’s vehicle between the silver car and Trainer’s white car, police said.
“Neri Soto stated that two people then got out of the vehicle with handguns” and began shooting, according to the affidavit. Soto said he took cover behind his car when a male wearing a yellow sweatshirt, later identified as Ford, came around the backseat where the juvenile was seated and Soto’s AR-15 was located, according to the affidavit.
“Soto stated he shot at the man in the yellow sweatshirt, believing he saw the man with a handgun,” police said.
Soto told police that Ford ran toward the woods.
Trainer said Ford told him “I’m hit ... I gotta go,” before Trainer got into his vehicle and drove away while Soto fired rounds at the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Trainer told police “that he knew Ford was coming to the scene and that Ford was planning on robbing Soto, though Trainer denied being a part of the robbery.”
The juvenile with Soto provided detectives with a video recording taken of some of the events, police said.
Ford was found in a nearby wooded area, according to the affidavit. He was later pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at Seton Medical Center in Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.