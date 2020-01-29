A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday handed down four indictments on unrelated assault and armed assault charges from last year.
Tyler Stephen Cravens, 17, of Killeen is facing a charge of assault of a public servant. He was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday.
Facing second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges are Killeen residents Nakia Kalese Mays, 17, and Justin Blu Marquez, 24. Marquez was listed in jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $428,500 on 11 charges including four felonies.
Hugh Vernell Whitaker II, 35, of Killeen is charged with aggravated assault, threatening with a deadly weapon. Neither Mays nor Whitaker were listed in jail.
Cravens
Cravens was arrested by the Killeen Independent School District Police Department on Dec. 2, 2019, after allegedly assaulting a teacher.
A Killeen ISD police officer arrived on scene of a reported assault and noticed several desks in the front of the classroom knocked out of place. A teacher said that Cravens “jumped him” and pushed him over a desk and computers, causing the man to land on his knee and shoulder, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that Cravens was aggressive as he was escorted out of the school. He “attempted to re-enter the school and was arrested for interference with public duties and resisting arrest.”
Mays
Harker Heights police were dispatched to the intersection of Modoc Drive and Missouri Drive on Oct. 21, 2019, in reference to a traffic accident involving a pedestrian, according to the arrest affidavit.
A witness told police that the victim was walking along Modoc Drive, when a black Chevrolet approached from behind the victim, traveling northbound on the wrong side of the road, and struck the victim. The witness said the woman fell to the ground and the car drove off.
Police located the victim, who said her legs were numb and her back was hurting. She was transported to the emergency room.
The victim told police that she and Mays ride the same school bus and that earlier that day Mays had tried to fight her. “The victim heard the engine rev as the sedan got closer,” according to the affidavit.
Police located the car at Mays’s mothers house. It allegedly had “smudges consistent with a pedestrian being struck.”
Marquez
Killeen police on Sept. 6, 2019, received a report from a man who said he was at a residence when Marquez pointed a gun at him, according to the arrest affidavit.
The man told police that “he attempted to jump over a couch when the man grabbed him and the gun discharged, striking (the man).”
Another man also was possibly struck by the bullet, according to the affidavit.
Police said that both men identified Marquez out of a photo line-up.
Whitaker
On Nov. 21, 2019, a man reported to Killeen police that he had been shot at by Whitaker. The man said that Whitaker came up to him as he was sitting in his car around 9 that morning, police said.
After driving away, Whitaker allegedly followed the man. They were going northbound on South Fort Hood Street when Whitaker pointed a gun at the man’s vehicle and shot one round. After firing the gun, Whitaker turned around and left, according to the arrest affidavit.
The man, a soldier, notified his chain of command and then went to the police station to tell police the gunshot hit the rear driver’s side door, police said.
The man’s neighbor positively identified Whitaker as the one who approached the man, the affidavit said.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Davon Goss, 20, of Harker Heights, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault.
James Lee Harper, 37, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of indecency with a child.
Emilio J. Hernandez, 33, of Fort Hood, on a charge of intentional injury to an elderly person.
Linwood McCoy Futrell Jr., 42, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Courtney Diane Carpe, 28, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Francisco Jose Flores, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jermaine Justin Attaway, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Skyler Monroe Mills, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon on a licensed alcohol premises.
Jeffrey Jamal Smien Jr., 31, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Justin Jay Freeman, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of sexual assault.
Xavier Lavoie Mason, 32, of Harker Heights, on a charge of sexual assault.
Daniel R. Baker-Stephenson, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault.
Lydia Ivette Gonzalez or Lydia Ivette Padron, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of abandonment or endanger a child with intent to return.
