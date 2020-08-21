A Bell County grand jury handed down two indictments this week on charges related to separate death cases — an infant and a fetus.
Fort Hood soldier Spc. Eddie Octavius Braswell, 23, was indicted on Wednesday on two counts of intentional injury to a child after police said he caused injuries on May 11 that led to the death of his 7-month-old daughter on May 16.
His bond was listed at $1 million on the first-degree felony charge of injury to a child with intentional, serious bodily injury.
Braswell is an active-duty soldier assigned to the 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, according to Tyler Broadway with Fort Hood Media Relations.
In an unrelated case, Christopher Neal, 43, of Harker Heights was indicted on a charge of criminal negligent homicide after police said a fetus died because of a car accident that he allegedly caused in 2018. Neal was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday.
Braswell
On May 11, Killeen police responded to a residence after Braswell called 911 and said his infant was unresponsive.
When the child, Nalani Jessica Hendrich, arrived at the hospital, a doctor diagnosed her with traumatic brain injury, a skull fracture, scalp tissue swelling, respiratory failure and abusive head trauma, according to the arrest affidavit. Police said that during a subsequent medical examination, a doctor observed that Hendrich’s skull was broken into three separate parts.
The indictment accuses Braswell of causing serious bodily injury to the child “by throwing her body to the ground or against an unknown object, and striking her on or about the head, face and body.”
Police said that Braswell also caused bruising on the child on March 16 by “striking her on or about the head, face and body,” according to the indictment.
Because of the bruising, Hendrich was removed from her mother’s custody by CPS and placed into Braswell’s custody, where she died eight weeks later, according to testimony during a bond hearing last month.
Neal
Although the accident occurred in 2018, Neal was not arraigned on criminal charges until July. Police said that he ran a red light and did not take evasive action, causing the death of an unborn child, according to the arrest affidavit.
On Oct. 15, 2018, Killeen police officers were dispatched to the scene of an accident at Rosewood Drive and East Central Texas Expressway. Officers found a black GMC, driven by Neal, with his son in the back seat. Also at the scene was a Ford Explorer Sport Trac, driven by a pregnant woman with her son in the passenger seat.
The investigation concluded that Neal disregarded the northbound red light stop signal on Rosewood, and that his speed was increasing at the time it collided with the woman’s vehicle.
A further review of medical records showed the woman driving the Ford was five months pregnant at the time of the crash, and that her fetus died as a result of “intrauterine fetal demise, due to placental abruption due to maternal blunt force injuries from a motor vehicle collision.” according to the affidavit.
Police said that Neal might have been eating at the time of the collision.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Evalina Louise Moore, 54, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Courtney Lynn Key, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Mark Davis, 46, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Deshun Patterson, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Vincent P. Gonzalez, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Kelvin D. Hopkins, 43, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Latoya Sharey Chapman, 38, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Jerry D. Nichols, 55, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Robert E. Lewis, 48, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Jack M. Ingram, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Rashleigh S. Adams, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery.
Omari J. Green, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery.
Edrick Xavier Rushing, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Naquan Roberts, 25, of Killeen, on two charges of assault of a public servant.
Tommy L. Blackwell Jr., 58, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jamie L. Vasquez, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Antione L. Williams, 33, of Killeen, on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child.
Carlos M. Brown Jr., 27, of Belton, on four counts of sexual assault.
Marquon J. Warren, 26, of Harker Heights, on a charge of indecency with a child.
Christopher R. Mower, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of intentional bodily injury to an elderly individual.
Ana-Alicia Newton, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of intentional injury to a child.
