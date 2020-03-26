A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted three men on unrelated armed assault charges in Killeen earlier this year.
Frank Darrell Keys, 30, of Austin was indicted on two charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony, and one charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of a bond of $300,000. Keys was booked into jail on Jan. 9.
Cory Jermaine Johnson, 21, of Killeen was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member. He was being held in jail with a bond of $200,000 on that charge after being booked on Feb. 25.
Another Killeen man, Steven Darryl Henson, 40, was indicted on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. He was not listed in jail on Wednesday.
Keys
Police said that Keys led police on a high-speed chase stretching from Williamson to Bell counties, ending in Killeen where Keys allegedly almost ran over officers. On the afternoon of Jan. 7, Florence police received an alert from Williamson County deputies that a man driving a stolen black Jeep SUV was headed into Florence, according to the arrest affidavit.
Florence police pulled over the vehicle, but then the driver took off as police tried to surround the vehicle. Police later identified the driver as Keys.
Police said Keys reached speeds of 115 mph in the chase along State Highway 195 toward Killeen.
The Jeep eventually went through a backyard and damaged a fence on Gary Loop in Killeen, police said.
The pursuit ended in Killeen where the driver came to a stop on Draco Drive, exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot. Killeen police later apprehended Keys.
Johnson
Killeen police on Feb. 3 were dispatched to the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive in reference to a gunshot victim, according to the arrest affidavit. The victim was transported by air ambulance to a hospital in San Antonio for treatment.
Johnson told police “that he was taking the magazine out of (his) weapon and pulled the trigger, not realizing there was a round in the chamber.” A round went through a wall and struck the woman.
When police spoke with the victim, she gave the police more details, including that Johnson allegedly had choked her in the past.
She told police that she had been sitting on the window ledge writing in her notebook and looking at her phone, according to the affidavit. The woman said that she knew that Johnson had a handgun and said that she heard the gunshot, saw a hole in the bedroom wall and realized she had been shot.
Henson
On Jan. 9, Killeen police responded to two assault calls at different times at addresses on Anderson Avenue. At the first call, in the morning, police met a woman who said that Henson had pointed a handgun at her and was yelling at her when he exited the apartment next to hers, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that Henson was in a dating relationship with a relative of the victim and that the alleged incidents were in retaliation.
She later told police that Henson called her on Jan. 21, the night before the two arrest affidavits were signed, and threatened to kill her.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
- Crystal Farley, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Airreion Terry Lott, 30, of Nolanville, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by strangulation.
- Charles Devon Martin, 44, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
- Isaac Armando Mata, 31, of Nolanville, on a charge of theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
- Justin Corbitt Wood, 36, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Julia Lynn Mendoza, 31, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Donavan Williams, 26, of Harker Heights, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.
- Juan A. Vazquez-Ortiz, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Joshua Bernard Jones, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Rebekah Elizabeth Liptrap, 30, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
- Vasiti Langi, 39, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of theft of a firearm.
- Brianne Jessica Wiltz or Brianne Jessica Nasby, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of retaliation.
- Gary Daniel Bartley, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
- Cydnie Lynae McGhee, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of abandonment or endangerment of a child with intent to return.
- David Nelson, 40, on a charge of intentional injury to an elderly individual.
- Desrick Lloyd Bell, 32, of Killeen, on four counts of indecency with a child.
- Clement Mwangi Wanganga, 45, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more.
- Cotillo Love White, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of assault against a family or household member with previous convictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.