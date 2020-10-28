A Bell County grand jury indicted four individuals on Wednesday after police accused them of child-related felonies, including a child death case.
Joshua Timothy Rhoads, 35, and Jennifer Renea Elliott, 26, both of Killeen, each were indicted on two state jail felony charges of abandoning or endangering a child by criminal negligence after police said that their negligence led to the drowning death of a 1-year-old child earlier this year.
Rhoads and Elliott both were being held in the Bell County Jail with bonds totaling more than $1 million on the two felony charges as well as two Class A misdemeanor charges of violating a bond or protective order, jail records showed.
Also indicted was Christopher Anthony Gray, 28, of Killeen on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of a bond of $100,000.
In another unrelated case, the grand jury indicted Dejuan Turner, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of intentional injury to a child. He was not listed in custody.
Rhoads and Elliott
Killeen police on June 20 responded to a home in the 4400 block of Deek Drive. There, they found a 1-year-old child who was not breathing. Despite lifesaving procedures at the scene and the hospital, the child later died, according to the arrest affidavit.
Two other children, ages 6 and 5, were removed from the home by CPS.
Police said that hair follicle testing of the 6- and 5-year-old children showed the presence of amphetamine and methamphetamine, and Rhoads and Elliott’s hair follicles also tested positive for the controlled substance.
Police said that neglect on the part of both parents contributed to the drowning of the child and that conditions in the home were “hazardous and threatening to the health and safety of the children.”
Elliott and Rhoads also have been charged with violating a protective order that was issued in Virginia on July 8, 2016, police said. Police said that Rhoads was ordered to have no contact with the children until 2032.
Elliott allegedly violated the court order by letting Rhoads see the children and she abused them by giving them methamphetamine, police said.
Gray
A woman reported to Killeen police on April 17 that a sexual assault of a child had taken place at her residence in Killeen. She said that on April 15 that she had walked into the garage of a residence and seen a child under the age of 17 engaged in sexual activity with Gray, according to the arrest affidavit.
The girl later allegedly described molestation to a forensic interviewer.
Turner
On March 18, Belton police responded to a residence to take a report of possible child abuse. The woman told police that she had picked up her child, who was less than a year old, from the child’s father’s residence in Killeen and noticed “extensive bruising to the buttocks and rear thighs” of the child, according to the arrest affidavit.
The child was taken to a hospital for a forensic examination. “The forensic examination found that the injuries noted do not appear consistent with one impact but more consistent with multiple impacts; and that the pattern of injury is not consistent with appropriate discipline,” according to the affidavit.
Turner allegedly admitted to CPS staff that he had “popped” the child once with a wooden spoon.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Vincent C. Barnett, 42, of Killeen, on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance 200 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Jamal M. Miles, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Toddrick D. May, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.
Timmy Jones Jr., 30, of Killeen, on a charge of prostitution.
Robinson G. Perez-Lopez, 57, of Temple, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Brittany A. Jinks, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Daniel J. Thomas II, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Jaylon E. Samuel, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Billy R. Holley, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of continuous violence against the family.
