Narcotics possession cases made up the entirety of the Killeen Police Department cases that were indicted by a grand jury this week. More than 80% of the 18 true bills that were handed down by the grand jury Wednesday were narcotics possession cases, including arrests made in other Central Texas jurisdictions.
Four people were indicted on unrelated felony narcotics cases: Jeronimo Avila, 29, of Belton on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram; Rachel Joy Blas, 43, of Killeen on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams; Edgar Anthony Hernandez, 34, of Harker Heights on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram; and Jocelyn La’Quie Sedwick, 35, of Killeen on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Blas has been held in the Bell County Jail since Nov. 13, 2020, in lieu of bonds totaling $65,000 on the possession charge as well as a motion to revoke her probation.
Hernandez was being held in jail on bonds totaling $22,500 on the possession charge and a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge.
Neither Avila nor Sedwick were listed in the Bell County Jail on Thursday.
No arrest affidavit was available for Blas’s case, but her indictment alleges that on Nov. 12, 2020, she possessed methamphetamine that weighed less than 4 grams.
Avila
On Nov. 8, 2020, Killeen police were dispatched to Conder Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in reference to a vehicle parked in the road with an unresponsive male inside, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that paramedics found Avila asleep in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
On initial contact with Avila, police observed that the man’s eyes appeared to be glassy and that he had difficulty standing, according to the affidavit.
Avila allegedly failed standard field sobriety tests. He was arrested for public intoxication.
During a search following Avila’s arrest, police said they found a small, green bag containing a white powdery substance in the left pocket of Avila’s shirt.
The suspected controlled substance was field-tested for cocaine and weighed less than a gram.
Hernandez
Killeen police said they located methamphetamine on Hernandez after police stopped his vehicle for a traffic violation last year. A KPD officer on July 1, 2020, in the area of North Sixteenth Street and East Avenue E, “observed a vehicle on the side of the road, in a poorly-lit area, at approximately 10:56 p.m.,” according to the arrest affidavit. “Upon approaching the vehicle, (the officer) observed the brake lights come on, off and on again as the vehicle slowly departed, and then failed to signal intent to turn onto East Avenue E.”
The officer said that he saw the driver “reach toward the floorboard and then return his hand to the steering wheel.” A front passenger allegedly was “unresponsive and sweating heavily.”
After confirming the man was breathing, the officer spoke with the driver who later was determined to be Hernandez.
Hernandez told the officer that they were tired from working and were “taking a break,” according to the affidavit. Both men were removed from the vehicle and police said on the passenger’s lap they found a “small pink plastic bag that held a crystal-like substance,” and a similar bag in Hernandez’s possession.
The substance was field-tested and determined to be methamphetamine, police said.
Sedwick
Sedwick was arrested last summer after police said they found cocaine in her possession during a traffic stop. On July 21, 2020, at around 10:20 p.m., two KPD officers stopped a car in the area of 38th Street and Water Street after the officers smelled marijuana emanating from that vehicle when they had stopped next to the vehicle at a stop light, according to the arrest affidavit.
“The officers caught up to the Nissan ... and again were able to smell the recognizable odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” police said.
Police performed a traffic stop and Sedwick was identified as the driver. Police said that she “dropped something” when she exited the vehicle, but initially the officer could not locate where it had landed, according to the affidavit.
No contraband was found during a search of the vehicle, police said, but the officer located the “small plastic baggie” that Sedwick allegedly had discarded earlier.
The white powdery substance was determined to be cocaine weighing .9 grams.
