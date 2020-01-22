A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday handed down a murder indictment against a Washington, D.C., man accused of shooting and killing a 48-year-old man in Killeen last October.
Bryan Jamal Dunn, 25, remained in the Bell County Jail this week in lieu of a bond of $1 million on the first-degree felony charge.
Dunn was arrested after police said he shot Luis Eddie Cosme at Cosme’s Killeen home on Oct. 30, 2019, allegedly after an argument about a woman.
Police said that Dunn was abusive to a woman during her visit to Washington, D.C., to see him days before the shooting, according to the arrest affidavit.
After the trip, the woman went back to Killeen, where she was staying with Cosme.
On Oct. 30, 2019, Dunn pulled his car directly behind Cosme’s vehicle after he and the woman returned to the residence in the 2100 block of Reese Creek Road.
When Dunn and the woman got into argument, Cosme intervened. Police said that Dunn then shot Cosme twice in the torso with a handgun.
Cosme was a retired sergeant first class who spent 25 years in the Army. He moved to Killeen a decade ago when he was stationed at Fort Hood, and remained in the city when he retired in 2014, according to Cosme’s family. He worked as a truck driver.
Cosme left behind five children and seven grandchildren.
He was buried with full military honors at the Houston National Cemetery.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Shane Pagel, 37, of Harker Heights, on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Tanya Royal, 34, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Erica Josephine Leija, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Tolonda L. Milligan, 23, of Temple, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Cortez Marquis Dorsey, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Alazae N. Tankersley, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Adamari Valenzuela, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Anthony Al Chambers, 38, of Waco, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Kerry Demarse Bradley Jr., 19, of Waco, on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.
Luke Iler, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by strangulation.
Whitney Denise Glover, 33, of Killeen, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child.
Desha Lasha Williams, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of intentional injury to a child.
