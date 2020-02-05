A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Killeen man after police said he was the man behind the wheel of a hit-and-run that led to the death of a 53-year-old man last year.
Michael David Olivas, 30, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of a bond of $500,000 on a charge of accident involving death, a second-degree felony.
Police said that Olivas struck and killed Michael Dean Cook, who was crossing the street, and then fled the scene.
Killeen police on Dec. 21, 2019, around 7:19 p.m., responded to the accident scene in the 1000 block of Jasper Road. Police found a man in critical condition and he later died at the hospital.
“Police observed that articles of clothing, a cane and other objects were strewn on the road in a way that suggested the man was hit with a car,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Police obtained security footage from nearby businesses that showed Cook enter the roadway.
“The video showed Cook pause at the center divider line and then step in front of a Chevy Tahoe, and go over the hood of the car…” according to the affidavit.
Police contacted Olivas once he became a suspect in the case. He agreed to a recorded interview with the police, during which he allegedly admitted to hitting the person crossing the street.
Police said that damage to the SUV was consistent with hitting a person.
Olivas turned himself into police and was booked into jail on Jan. 11.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated cases, were:
Anthony Lidal Gibbons II, 18, of Harker Heights, on a charge of attempted burglary of a habitation.
Marcquell Gadison-Thomas, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of attempted burglary of a habitation.
Clifford Earl Lewis, 56, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (repeat offender).
Jesse Eugene Luera, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of stalking.
Ja’Nay Darlene Green, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of abandonment or endangerment of a child with intent to return (three counts).
Timothy Daniel Stahl Jr., 24, of Killeen, on a charge of intentional injury to a child.
