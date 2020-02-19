A Bell County grand jury indicted a Killeen man on felony charges Wednesday after police said he chased a man and attempted to stab him last month.
Anthony Craig Ferrand, 20, was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday with bonds totaling $55,000 on the second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
He was booked into jail on Jan. 9.
Killeen police on Jan. 7 were called to a disturbance where they located a man who was yelling that someone was chasing him with a knife, according to the arrest affidavit. The officer then allegedly “saw a person identified as Ferrand approach with a knife in his hand.”
The man told police that Ferrand had swung a table leg at him and then chased him with a knife and he was afraid Ferrand would stab him if he stopped running, police said.
Two witnesses told police that they saw Ferrand chase the man with a knife, according to the affidavit.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Gabriel Lynn Farquer, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Catrenna Melrosa Stone, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jennifer Lynn Wheeler, 39, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Calin Teresa Chapman, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of intentional injury to a child.
Marcus Devon Portier, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jason Lee Jones, 42, of Harker Heights, on two counts of aggravated sexual assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.