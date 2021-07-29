A Bell County grand jury indicted a man on a felony charge earlier this week after police said he sexually assaulted a girl at the Applebee’s in Killeen.
Monty Durell Bryant, 37, was booked into the Bell County Jail on May 6 after police said he sexually assaulted his co-worker, a girl who was under the age of 17 years old, at least four times. The incidents allegedly occurred last year at the Applebee’s in the 2700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
On Wednesday, Bryant was indicted on a charge of sexual assault of a child, which is a second-degree felony. Jail records show that he is facing four other charges: one first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child; two additional second-degree felony charges of sexual assault of a child; and one third-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by exposure.
He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $1.05 million.
Killeen police began an investigation on Oct. 3, 2020, when a woman reported that her daughter had sexual contact with a “much older male co-worker,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that Bryant began touching the girl in August of 2020, while at work. Then, also in August, he invited her to his vehicle in the Applebee’s parking lot where he encouraged the girl to smoke marijuana before allegedly exposing himself and sexually assaulting her.
Two other similar incidents allegedly occurred in Bryant’s car in the parking lot, according to the affidavit.
The girl told police that on Sept. 29, 2020, she was working at Applebee’s when at around 2 or 3 a.m., Bryant directed her to go into the bathroom, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her again. Police said that a co-worker walked in the bathroom.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission also has opened an investigation into the incident to see if the restaurant violated the Alcoholic Beverage Code.
