A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Killeen man on a murder charge after police said he threw a woman off a balcony this summer.
The grand jury handed down a two-count indictment against Raymond Antonio Rivera, 35, with one count of murder and a second count of aggravated assault. Rivera was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of a $500,000 bond, jail records showed.
He is accused of throwing 50-year-old Nilsa Maria Arce off a second-floor balcony in the 800 block of Henderson Street on June 25.
Arce was found on the ground, not breathing, and she was taken by helicopter to Baylor Scott & White in Temple in critical condition, according to Killeen police in a news release on July 8 and the arrest affidavit.
Arce was on a ventilator in critical condition after suffering a broken clavicle, broken neck, multiple fractured ribs and a brain bleed, according to the arrest affidavit.
She died June 27 at the hospital.
Rivera was booked into jail the same day.
Police said the incident stemmed from a verbal argument between Rivera and Arce. After the alleged incident, Rivera fled on foot and was detained by two people until officers arrived at the location, according to the affidavit.
A witness told police that he heard arguing and walked down the stairs at the apartment building. “He looked over to apartment 22 and saw a Hispanic male wearing an orange shirt pick up and throw a Hispanic female over the second-floor railing,” according to the affidavit. “When (the witness) saw the female hit the ground, he heard a gasp and she was not responsive.”
The witness also told police that, afterward, the man began to throw clothes and furniture, including a recliner, from the second floor at the unresponsive woman on the ground. The witness said he saw the man jump from the second floor and run away.
Arce’s daughter told police that Rivera was her mother’s boyfriend, according to the affidavit.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Tamika S. Green, 41, of Harker Heights, on a charge of assault of a security officer.
Whitney S. Benson, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of forgery more than $30,000, but less than $150,000.
David L. McDade, 53, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Byron Taylor, 44, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Natalie R. M. Jackson, 24, of Indianapolis, Ind., on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Eric D. Thompson, 53, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Milton A. Diggs, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
Carlos Cruz-Simmons, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery.
Mahkalen Z. Jackson, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of deadly conduct-discharge firearm toward habitation.
Megan Ferreyra, 28, of Killeen, on three counts of harassment of a public servant.
Latrice E. Davis, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
James J. Dukes, 27, of Killeen, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Anthony L. Durossette, 45, of Killeen, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Debra A. Moore, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Mark A. Veach, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
