A Bell County grand jury this week indicted a Killeen man—who is awaiting trial on a 2016 ATM robbery charge—on a second charge of robbery after police said he forced a woman to withdraw $80 from her bank account earlier this year.
On Wednesday, Kunta Kinte Jackson, 44, was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of robbery. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $201,000, on the two robbery charges and a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass, jail records show.
According to Bell County court records, a jury trial date has been set for March 7, 2022, on the 2016 charge, in the 426th Judicial District Court. His case has lingered as he was found to be incompetent in 2017, then restored to competency later that year. Court records show several defense attorneys have worked on the 2016 case and there were multiple motions for continuance, both of which may delay the resolution of a case.
2021 allegation
Killeen police on March 29 were dispatched to investigate a robbery that had been reported in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway. There, police met with a 24-year-old woman who said that she was in her vehicle, alone, when a man entered her vehicle and demanded cash, according to the arrest affidavit.
“The victim handed the suspect what cash she had, and the suspect refused to exit the vehicle, stating he knew the victim had more money available,” police said. “The suspect then demanded she retrieve more cash. The victim drove to a nearby ATM, where she retrieved $80. She asked the suspect to leave and he refused, saying he wouldn’t leave her car and wanted her to drive him to other locations.”
At that point, the man “began rubbing her arm and thigh in an unwelcome and inappropriate manner…(the) victim noted the suspect’s hands were cracked and dry,” according to the affidavit. The woman told police that the man forced her to drive to two more locations, the last of which was to his home in the 3600 block of Westview Drive.
During their investigation, police analyzed the victim’s cell phone records and she also identified Jackson in a photo line-up.
2016 allegation
On Aug. 29, 2016, Jackson allegedly forced a woman to drive to an ATM in Killeen to withdraw money from her account. Police said that the incident began when he walked up to a woman waiting in a drive-through line at a fast-food restaurant in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street, according to the arrest affidavit.
He allegedly told the woman that he had a gun and forced her to take him to a convenience store in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road. The woman had a 3-year-old child in the vehicle with her at the time.
Police said that Jackson entered the convenience store with the woman and her child, forced the woman to withdraw money, then made her drive him an undisclosed distance before dropping him off.
The woman identified Jackson as the man who robbed her after seeing his photo during the investigation. Officers went to his last known location, found clothing consistent with the woman’s description and were able to match the clothing and suspect from surveillance video from the store.
He was arrested on Aug. 31, 2016.
Criminal conviction records from the Texas Department of Public Safety show that Jackson first was arrested by the Killeen Police Department in 1995, for evading arrest. Through the years, Jackson has incurred 22 prior convictions in Texas and mostly in Bell County. His prior convictions include 14 misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass along with other misdemeanors: marijuana possession, theft and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He also has two felony convictions, one for possession of a controlled substance and the other for harassment of a public servant, DPS records show.
In 2012, a Bell County grand jury indicted Jackson on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault, but the case was dismissed, according to court records.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Dustin D. Stevenson, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Andrew J. Rackley, 41, of Harker Heights, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Marc G. Sanon, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of solicitation of prostitution.
Brian D. Turner, 64, of Killeen, on a charge of solicitation of prostitution.
James Gradys, 24, of Fort Hood, on a charge of solicitation of prostitution.
Mark K. Williams, 58, of Killeen, on a charge of solicitation of prostitution.
Shane E. Pagel, 39, of Harker Heights, on charges of solicitation of prostitution and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Eric R. Kilter, 45, of Killeen, on a charge of solicitation of prostitution.
Elizabeth A. Kolitsch, 37, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
Orlando M. Bush, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
James J. Jennings, 29, of Hobbs, on two charges of burglary of a building.
Michael J. Hernandez, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Jamileth J. Shapiro, 46, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Marcus Roane, 45, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Toshiba M. Ivery, 43, of Temple, on a charge of deadly conduct.
