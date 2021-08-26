A Bell County grand jury indicted a Killeen woman earlier this week on a felony charge after police said she used a firearm to threaten a man during an alleged domestic incident earlier this year.
On Wednesday, 34-year-old Jahada Allesha Jefferson, who also is known as Jahada Singletary, was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jefferson was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a bond of $50,000.
On June 21, Killeen police officers were dispatched to a convenience store in the 3800 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop in reference to a domestic dispute with weapons.
A male victim identified the suspect as Jefferson, according to the arrest affidavit.
Three witnesses told police that they saw Jefferson yelling at the victim and threatening him while she was holding a firearm. The victim said that Jefferson told him she was going to “pop his ---,” while she was waiving the firearm, police said.
Police later performed a traffic stop on Jefferson’s car, where they said they found a handgun. She admitted to arguing with the man but she denied ever pulling out the firearm, according to the affidavit.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Gabriel L. Caprio, 19, of Berkeley Heights, N.J., on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Jeffery D. Love, 37, of Pflugerville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Joel E. Villeda, 33, of Houston, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 400 grams or more.
David C. Ruiz, 23, of Houston, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 400 grams or more.
Tammy Lee Tarleton, 46, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Raymond Fernandez, 34, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of obstruction or retaliation.
Bobby A. Batson, 60, of Gatesville, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Kurt A. Avila, 30, of Kempner, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Tatiana L. Bolds, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Dontrell L. Hayes, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Angelica R. Day, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Odell M. Smith, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Deonte K. Hicks, 23, of Killeen, on charges of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces and money laundering more than $2,500 but less than $30,000.
Brianna S. Matthewson, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of service $2,500, or more but less than $30,000.
Roshell Dorty, 48, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Delvin D. Smith, 42, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Uriel McKinson, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of money laundering more than $2,500, but less than $30,000.
Nathaniel S. Oberly, 25, of Killeen, on charges of injury to a child and assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
Steven V. Winslow, 53, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
Norman D. Vargo Jr., 50, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
Sulaiman E. El-Dawaghrah, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with previous convictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.