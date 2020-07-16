A Temple man was indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week after police said he committed separate felonies in two police jurisdictions, including an alleged assault of two Killeen police officers last month.
Tavon Marquette Williams, 22, of Temple was indicted on two counts of assault of a public servant in Killeen for an incident alleged to have happened on June 22 after officers tried to arrest him on a Temple Police Department warrant for aggravated robbery.
Williams also was indicted on that armed robbery that Temple police said happened on May 3.
He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $321,000 on seven total charges including two Class A misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, search or transport, two misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, and a Class A misdemeanor deadly conduct charge.
On June 22, a Killeen police officer on patrol stopped a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 14 near Rosewood Drive. The officer identified the driver as Williams and said he smelled “fresh marijuana” and also realized that Williams did not have a valid driver’s license, according to the arrest affidavit.
The officer then received notification that Williams had an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, police said. “(When) Williams was told to turn around and put his hands behind his back, (he) started to resist,” attempting to pull away from the two officers.
“Williams refused to comply with officers’ directives to roll on his stomach and put his hands behind his back,” according to the affidavit.
Officers were able to get Williams into the patrol vehicle, where he forced the vehicle to stop by allegedly kicking the doors.
Both officers suffered injuries related to the alleged assault, with one having to be transported to the emergency room.
In the robbery case, Temple police said that Williams knocked out a 58-year-old man, displayed a firearm and took the keys to a car that the man had fixed but was not paid for the repairs, according to the arrest affidavit.
On May 2, a woman asked the victim to help her friend by working on her vehicle that was parked at a Temple gas station, police said. The man was given the keys to the car so that he could install a new radiator, which he did.
The next day, the woman’s friend arrived at the victim’s home in the 1200 block of South Second Street. Another woman was in the front seat and a man was in the backseat, police said.
“(The victim) stated that the man asked how much money was needed, fumbled with some money, exited the vehicle and approached (the victim),” according to the arrest affidavit. “The man took a gun from his pocket and put the gun on the back seat of the vehicle.”
The man then hit (the victim) in the head, knocking him to the ground and possibly losing consciousness, police said. The man pointed the gun at him and demanded the keys, which the victim threw toward the man.
On May 5, police showed the victim a photo lineup and he identified the man who robbed him as Williams.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Paris Lamar Hunter, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Isaiah Jose Lozada, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jack Lee Clearihue, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Tyciana N. Matthews, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Memory Jean McDonald, 18, of Van Buren, Ark., on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Kesi Dean Pablo Reyes, 41, of Killeen, on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Temoris M. Johnson, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Edward Terrell Perry, 43, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
James Luther Godfrey IV, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Desiree Carnessali, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information less than 5 items.
Patrick Mathias Vickers, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Tamara Durr, AKA Tamira Durr, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Marquese Jamal Jackson, 31, of Nolanville, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Joshua Jude Earl, 19, of Lampasas, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Darrell Lamont Hubbard, 22, of Fort Hood, on a charge of unlawful carrying of weapon on licensed premises.
Da’Vonte Shymere Gaines, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful carrying of weapon on licensed premises.
Shannon Lee Clayton, 45, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Antonio M. Sunday, 30, of Saginaw, Mich., on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
Ryan Bryant, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
Jesse Robbins, 40, of Killeen, on charges of assault of a public servant and evading arrest with a vehicle.
Amir Takai-Kineh Ngaojis, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Darrick R. Ebron Jr., 17, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Gavin D. Meeks, 26, of Gatesville, on two charges of assault of a public servant.
Tyrone Douglas Jenkins, 49, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more.
