A Bell County grand jury this week indicted three Bell County residents on armed assault charges after two unrelated, alleged incidents in Killeen last year.
Desmond Ronnell Carter, 33, of Copperas Cove; Jasmine Anonnete Lewis, 26, of Killeen; and Thomas David Whittington Jr., 40, of Killeen each were indicted on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Lewis also was indicted on Wednesday on a third-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Whittington was not listed in custody. Carter and Lewis each were being held in the Bell County Jail this week in lieu of bonds of $100,000, and $163,600, respectively.
Carter was booked into jail on Dec. 21, 2021, and Lewis on Nov. 27, 2021.
Lewis and Whittington
On Sept. 21, 2021, a woman reported to Killeen police that Lewis and Whittington had acted together to assault her on Sept. 16, 2021, when they became angry with her, according to the arrest affidavit.
The woman told police that on Sept. 16, 2021, Lewis and Whittington struck her with their hands, feet and elbows; strangled her with their hands and with a rope; and assaulted her with a metal rod.
“She stated that Whittington Jr. was in possession of a firearm when this assault occurred, and that he threatened her with it during the assault,” according to the affidavit. “She stated that when the assault ended and Lewis and Whittington Jr. fell asleep, she went to” the hospital.
There, a forensic nurse photographed the victim.
“The photographs showed significant injury consistent with being assaulted by an object,” police said. “Bruising is visible on (the woman’s) torso, legs, arms and hand in the photos.”
Carter
Killeen police on Aug. 8, 2021, received a report from a woman who said that Carter had hit her in face with a firearm during an alleged domestic incident at a stoplight in the city.
The alleged victim told police that earlier she had been at a stoplight in the 4300 block of East Central Texas Expressway, when a verbal argument began between her and Carter, according to the arrest affidavit.
“She stated that a friend and (the victim’s) 6-year-old daughter were in the back seat and that Carter was seated in the front passenger seat,” police said. The victim told police that during the argument, “Carter took out and cocked a handgun…told her that he would shoot her, then struck her in the face. She provided police with the gun (she said was) used in the assault.”
The daughter later told a forensic interviewer “that she observed Carter strike her mom with a gun, and provided police with an accurate description of the gun,” according to the affidavit.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Delaney Rhea, 26, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Jenecoisna Ryan, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Erik A. Scott, 26, of Killeen, on charges of attempt to take a weapon from an officer and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
Daniel L. Lee, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Akil Everett, 30, of Nolanville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Maurice Williams, 56, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
James D. Goodman, 58, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Stefaine E. Hobson, 42, also known as Stefanie E. Hobson, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Willie Jones III, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Markell Santell Hawkins, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of credit card abuse.
Austin C. Williams, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of criminal mischief.
Steven E. Franklin, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.
Trey J. Monroe, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Heaven L. Roberts, 19, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of assault of emergency medical services personnel.
Kameron D. Washington, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Benjamin C. Wortham, 31, of Nolanville, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more.
