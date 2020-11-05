A Bell County grand jury indicted three Killeen men this week after police said guns, knives and fast cars were involved in three unrelated alleged armed assaults in the city this year.
Bryant Pacheco, 27, is accused of striking a man’s car with his own, and then being shot in the arm by the man in response. Pacheco was being held in jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $103,500 on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended license.
In an unrelated case, Clayton Allen Logsdon, 18, was being held in the Bell County Jail with a bond of $100,000 on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
Also indicted was Jonnathyn Lee Thompson, 37, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. He also was listed in jail with a bond of $100,000.
Pacheco
On April 8, Killeen police responded to a shooting call on Zephyr Road. “Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot in the arm who was identified as Pacheco,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Around the same time, other officers were dispatched to a nearby area regarding a call about a vehicle that had been struck by another vehicle. Police were told that the driver of the vehicle that had been struck fired shots, according to the affidavit.
Officers spoke with two people, a male driver and a female passenger. The driver told police that Pacheco was the woman’s ex-boyfriend and that Pacheco had previously threatened to hurt him if Pacheco saw them together.
The man said that as he was parked at a stop sign, a vehicle being driven by Pacheco sped up and struck his car several times. The man said that he “retrieved a handgun and shot into the vehicle that Pacheco had been driving,” according to the affidavit.
Police said that Pacheco, at the hospital, denied purposefully hitting the man’s car although he allegedly admitted to following them.
Logsdon
Killeen police on Oct. 23 were dispatched to a residence in the 2900 block of Cheaney Drive regarding an alleged assault involving a knife, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that Logsdon brandished a kitchen steak knife at a relative. A struggle ensued, ending with the victim leaving the house and then being locked out by Logsdon, according to the affidavit.
The victim told officers Logsdon had engaged in similar behavior before, as recently as Oct. 18. Logsdon denied making any threats, but admitted to stabbing a coffee table, according to the affidavit.
Thompson
On Sept. 10, Killeen police were sent to a pursuit in progress that spanned Belton and Killeen.
Police said that Thompson had told family members that he would hurt himself.
Officers tried to make contact with Thompson and he drove away at a high rate of speed, according to the arrest affidavit.
Lights and sirens activated, multiple officers chased after Thompson but he allegedly continued to speed away.
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper came around a corner toward the direction Thompson was traveling and Thompson crossed over the yellow lines into oncoming traffic and toward the trooper’s vehicle, according to the affidavit.
The trooper moved his vehicle to the right away from Thompson.
At the last moment Thompson jerked his vehicle away from the trooper’s, according to the affidavit.
Following the incident, Thompson returned to his home where he surrendered to officers.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Raymond B. Johnson, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Vincent Ligon, 53, of Killeen, on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Erik Helpenstell, 44, of Killeen, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Brandon Lee, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of prostitution.
Earnest Brassell II, 38, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Domonick D. Jenkins, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Paul C. Doyle, 19, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Timothy S. Ingebrigsten, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Marcus L. Golden, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Joe Aleman, 44, of San Antonio, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Akeem D. Hughes, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Chase A. Navarre, 20, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Javis T. Lavan, 23, of Temple, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Dominic S. Garcia, 31, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Micah J. Schelin, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Gregory Strickland, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
William K. Rodriguez, 52, of Killeen, on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Anthony F. Lolio, 29, of Belton, on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
Jason L. Nelson, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of stalking.
Sharon Y. Spriggs AKA Sharon Y. Flores, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of terroristic threat of a peace officer.
Benvedia W. Jackson-West, 57, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.