A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted three men on felony charges after police said they used firearms to rob people during two separate alleged incidents in Killeen earlier this year.
Cameron Lee Estes, 26, of Killeen, was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $250,000, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery.
Also indicted on an aggravated robbery charge were 17-year-olds Montavius Trevaun Jackson of Harker Heights, and Kevyn Jamon Sudduth of Killeen.
Jackson’s bonds total $103,500, on the aggravated robbery charge and three misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass, burglary of vehicles and a traffic violation. Sudduth’s bond on the aggravated robbery charge is $200,000.
Estes
Killeen police on Jan. 23 were dispatched to a gas station and convenience store in the 1100 block of Rancier Avenue in reference to a robbery. There, an officer spoke with a clerk who had been shot in the arm but had not yet realized it, according to the arrest affidavit.
“The victim told the officer that a male in a Steelers face mask entered the store and placed (him) at gunpoint,” police said. “The male demanded money out of the register and pushed the gun into the victim’s chest.”
Police reviewed surveillance video from the store that allegedly shows two men enter the store, with one man going down an aisle while the other man robbed the clerk. The clerk later told police that he thought the man robbed him because he had refused to sell the man beer hours earlier on the same day.
The men left in a gold sedan with a license plate that was visible on the store’s cameras. The owner of the car said that Estes had used his car but he said he did not know that Estes was going to rob the store, according to the affidavit.
Jackson and Sudduth
On Feb. 8, KPD officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of Sulfur Spring Drive, where a victim claimed to have been robbed at gunpoint by Jackson and Sudduth. Both suspects fled and were later found after a search, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said they located a handgun and a backpack containing ammunition, suspected marijuana and related paraphernalia, of which Sudduth had allegedly been in possession.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Catharine Brown, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of intentional injury to a child.
Javier S. Contreras, 46, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Brett M. Lambertsen, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Chad Coleman, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Roxanne D. Sauce, 43, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Videll L. Vieney, 47, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Rashad J. Cotton, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Mychael D. Johnson, 39, of Fort Worth, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
Marcus A. Degrazia, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Anthony S. Gugino, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Lakeshia Wells, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Isaiah D. Collins, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Hugh A. Davis, 44, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.