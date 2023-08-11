Two Killeen men were indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week after several alleged incidents involving firearms in the city.
Avery L. Blackmon, 37; and Elliot Lee Wilson Sr., 62, each are facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They were indicted in separate cases on Wednesday.
Blackmon and Wilson both were being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds of $150,000, on the second-degree felony charge. Blackmon was booked into jail on July 22; Wilson, on June 5, according to jail records.
BLACKMON
Killeen police on Aug. 16, 2022, were dispatched to the intersection of Alta Mira Drive and Trimmier Road in reference to a reported active shooting incident.
The officer explored the area and found four .40-caliber bullet casings in front of two residences next door to each other in the 1200 block of Alta Mira Drive, according to an arrest affidavit.
Another officer met with a man who said he was the victim of the shooting.
The man “stated that he had been texting with Blackmon and that the text messages grew contentious,” police said. The man “described driving to Conder Park and seeing Blackmon, who then started to shoot at him ... with multiple bullets striking his vehicle. (The victim) then described parking his car and jumping a fence to hide from Blackmon.”
The man told police that Blackmon had been driving a silver four-door sedan. The residence where he tried to hide behind the fence also was located in the 1200 block of Alta Mira Drive.
During the months that followed the incident, police continued to interview multiple witnesses and to examine video footage. Several witnesses described hearing gunshots and seeing a silver vehicle leaving at a high rate of speed.
One person’s video depicted “a black SUV consistent with (the victim’s) vehicle traveling southbound on Alta Mira and approximately a minute later a silver sedan can be seen driving by the house,” according to the affidavit. “Almost immediately after the silver vehicle goes past and disappears from camera view there are the sounds of approximately 12 gunshots.”
An officer determined that Blackmon to be the owner of a silver Hyundai Sonata.
On Feb. 23, the victim picked Blackmon out of a photo lineup as the person who shot at him.
WILSON
On July 3, Killeen police were called to a report of an armed person in a motor vehicle near 10th Street and East Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard.
A man told officers that “...he was a passenger in a vehicle...when an unknown Black male was driving beside them in a black Cadillac on his side of the vehicle,” according to an arrest affidavit. “The suspect then pulled a black pistol out of the center console area of the vehicle. The suspect then pulled the slide of the pistol back as if to chamber a bullet and pointed it at (the two victims).”
The passenger shouted for the woman who was driving the vehicle to stop “while he used his body to block her body to keep her from being shot,” police said.
Both victims told police that they thought the man was going to shoot them so the woman sped through a red light to get away.
Soon after the report, a KPD officer “initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s black Cadillac being operated by a Black male in the vicinity of the incident,” according to the affidavit. “Wilson was determined to be the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle. (He) admitted that he was operating the vehicle at the time of the incident and in the same area as described by the complainants. (Wilson) was wearing a holster on his waist with no gun in it. Officers located a black pistol in the center console of the vehicle with a bullet in the chamber and a loaded magazine in the gun.”
Police said the two alleged victims identified him as the person who pointed a gun at them.
OTHER INDICTMENTS:
Suzanne Davis, 56, of Gatesville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Vincent D. Hardaway, 37, of Kempner, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Quomon Carter, 31, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Stephany A. Carver, 40, of Pflugerville, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Fernando L. Price, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Troydell R. Walter, 20, of Killeen, on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with evidence.
Lawrence S. Daniels, 46, of Killeen, on a charge of solicitation of prostitution.
Angelo Frazier, 48, of Killeen, on a charge of solicitation of prostitution.
Moses S. Ashaka, 21, of Fort Cavazos, on two charges of indecency with a child by contact.
Shamarr M. Scharkley, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of sexual assault of a child.
