Avery L. Blackmon, 37; and Elliot Lee Wilson Sr., 62, each are facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They were indicted in separate cases on Wednesday.

Two Killeen men were indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week after several alleged incidents involving firearms in the city.

Avery L. Blackmon
Elliot Lee Wilson Sr.

Elliot Lee Wilson Sr.
