A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted two Killeen men after police said they were involved in a three-vehicle crash earlier this year that injured multiple people.
Cequil Shaq Clemons, 25, and Fredrick Lamarr Mayhan, 47, both were indicted on a charge of racing on highway causing injury or death, a felony.
Neither Clemons nor Mayhan were listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday.
Killeen police on Feb. 28 responded to the scene of a crash where nine people were injured, according to the Killeen Police Department in a news release in March.
An investigation by the KPD Traffic Unit revealed that two vehicles were racing on a public roadway before the crash. KPD alleges that Clemons and Mayhan were the ones who were racing.
With assistance from the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Mayhan was located and taken into custody without incident. Clemons turned himself in at the Killeen Police Headquarters.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Deborah Lois Bedell, 43, of Harker Heights, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, less than five items, of elderly individual.
Kalvin Xavier Lohmann, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of credit card abuse.
Wendy Jean Moore, 44, of Harker Heights, on a charge of theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
Eric Justin Goertz, 30, of Nolanville, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Pedro Kluting Jr., 34, of Killeen, on a charge of violating a bond or protective order two or more times within 12 months.
Jesse Lee Mahin, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm.
Broderick Calvin Travick, 31, of Fort Hood, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.
Lanae Tipton, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.
Darren Lee Gibson, 31, of Converse, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Tracie Cecil Wells, 53, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ivan Burgos Santiago, 50, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
