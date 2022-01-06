Two Killeen men were indicted this week on first-degree felony charges after police said they used firearms to rob two people, taking their cellphones, in the city last year.
Jaylen Jaquarios Henderson, 20, and Antwon Lashay Lewis, 18, each were indicted on two charges of aggravated robbery by a Bell County grand jury.
Henderson and Lewis were booked into jail on Oct. 10, 2021.
Lewis was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $150,000. Henderson’s bonds total $157,000. He also is facing a misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
On Oct. 8, 2021, Killeen police were dispatched to a residence in west Killeen and met with two victims, according to the arrest affidavit.
Each victim described a black vehicle pulling up next to them. They told police that the driver of the vehicle was a Black man who had hair with gold or bleached tips and the passenger was a Black man wearing a black shirt, police said.
Police said that both men produced firearms and pointed them at the victims, demanding their property. The victims gave the men their cellphones before running to a home to call the police, according to the affidavit.
One of the stolen phones was tracked to the surrounding area of Janelle Drive and Wingfield Drive. Later, a vehicle matching the description was spotted in the area as well as three men walking to a local gas station.
Officers stopped the three men and noted that two of the men matched the victims’ descriptions. Henderson was searched and officers found a firearm and one of the victims’ stolen cellphones on his person, according to the affidavit.
Police were able to confirm the phone was the victim’s based on the type of phone and the victim had the correct password.
One of the victims was able to identify both Henderson and Lewis as the suspects while the other was unable to make an identification, police said.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Ryan M. Romero, 30, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Derek A. Cox, 32, of Nolanville, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information of an elderly person.
Bertha Teague, 47, of Temple, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information of an elderly person.
Michael Manning-Key, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Derrick Nash Jr., 22, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Mikhye T. Tyler, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Terrance L. Mack, 47, of Killeen, on a charge of deadly conduct.
