A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted two Killeen women on murder charges after police said they shot and killed a 24-year-old man they allegedly were attempting to rob earlier this year.
Breez Breann Collier, 24, was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday with bonds totaling $1.055 million on the murder charge and two charges of possession of a controlled substance.
Jessica Helen Hampton, 18, has a bond of $500,000 on the first-degree felony charge, jail records showed.
Both women were booked into jail on June 21.
Also in June, police arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with murder in the case, but his name has not been released and no indictment has been made in his case.
The allegations
On June 14, officers responded to a shots-fired call around 1:59 a.m. in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they located Shareef Raekwon Ali-Barnett suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced him deceased at 2:52 a.m. on scene and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas.
“The victim’s pockets had been turned inside out when Killeen police arrived on scene,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Extracted data from the phone that belonged to Ali-Barnett indicated that he arranged to meet Collier, who went by the screen name “Big Baby,” through an escort website, police said.
Police reviewed several segments of surveillance videos from another residence on Evergreen. One showed a woman, later identified as Hampton, approach Ali-Barnett’s car parked on the street.
Hampton allegedly told police that she had told the man to wait and that Collier would be right there, police said.
Another video allegedly depicted a woman talking on her cellphone and pacing.
In another video clip, three individuals can be seen walking in front of a residence and later “running away from where the body was located and appear to be trying to enter the victim’s vehicle,” police said.
Through the investigation, police said they learned that Collier walked up with a man called “Lucky” and another male known as “Keem.” Collier got into the vehicle with the victim for a few minutes and then the victim and Collier got out of the car and walked to the side of the house where it was dark, according to the affidavit.
Hampton allegedly told police that she “heard a shot and then another couple of shots...” and saw the victim fall to the ground at the intersection. She said she saw blood and a male going through the victim’s pockets.
The group returned to the motel where they had been staying, packed their things and left, police said.
Police said when they searched Hampton’s phone a text thread indicated the two women planned to rob Ali-Barnett.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated cases, were:
Christopher Phelps, 36, of Harker Heights, on a charge of assault of a security officer.
Breanna N. Butler, 23, of Bertram, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Tony T. Celestine, 46, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Anthony J. Garza, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Sabrina A. Cardoza, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Alonso R. Villarreal, 38, of Nolanville, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Treasure Green, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Alex M. Crawford, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Kevin W. Pabon-Canales, 24, of Houston, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Tatyana Jourdain, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
Christopher Blankinship, 49, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
Francisco Garcia-Cruz Jr., 29, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
Sherman A. Pasley, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of robbery.
Trevor D. Keller, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of retaliation.
Dabrent D. Nobles, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Antonio S. Word, 36, of Copperas Cove, on charges of assault of a public servant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Fentress R. Locklear Jr., 32, of Killeen, on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated sexual assault.
Michael A. Caldwell, 56, of Killeen, on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
