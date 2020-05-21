Three men and a woman were indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Wednesday after police said they assaulted police officers in four separate alleged incidents earlier this year.
Trenton Xavier Manns, 25, of Copperas Cove and David Paul Lawrence, 44, of Killeen each were indicted on two charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony. In two other separate incidents, Tara Damaris Robinson, 41, of Killeen and Tyler Alijuwon Blakely, 21, of Killeen each were indicted on a charge of assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony.
Manns’s bonds total $200,000 on his two charges. Lawrence was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday.
Robinson was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $51,000 on the third-degree felony charge and misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, criminal trespass and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Blakely was listed in jail on Wednesday with bonds totaling $93,000 on the third-degree felony charge, two state jail felony charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, search or transport and criminal trespass.
Manns
Police said that on April 16 in north Killeen, Manns was involved in a standoff with police that lasted more than two hours and that he allegedly pointed a handgun at two police officers.
Killeen police responded to a disturbance in the 2600 block of Lazy Ridge Drive.
Neighbors told police Manns “stepped outside of the residence brandishing a handgun and fired once into the air.”
Police said when they arrived at the residence, Manns “walked out of the front door of the residence and pointed a handgun at both officers … and then retreated back into the residence.”
The SWAT team responded to the scene and apprehended Manns in the backyard.
Officers searched the home and located the firearm within the residence. An expended shell casing was also located in the front yard.
Lawrence
Killeen police said that Lawrence was arrested after a three-hour standoff in the 4200 block of Corrine Drive on Feb. 17. He allegedly had “numerous” firearms, including two assault-style rifles, inside the home.
Police had responded to a verbal domestic incident in the southwest Killeen neighborhood.
After entering the house, an officer said that a man, later identified as Lawrence, walked around a corner with an AR-15 style rifle with a 30-round magazine, according to the arrest affidavit.
An officer said Lawrence pointed the weapon at her.
Police said Lawrence refused to lower his weapon and pointed it at other officers as they attempted to assist in the situation.
Other occupants of the house were able to leave the house without incident and Lawrence later was arrested when he exited the home.
Robinson
Police said that Robinson kicked an officer during an arrest on a charge of public intoxication. Killeen police on Feb. 21 responded to the 400 block of South Twin Creek Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance.
A man told police that Robinson had struck him in the face, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that Robinson was “non-compliant” when they tried to arrest her and it took two officers to get her in handcuffs and then carry and pull her to the patrol car.
She “was forcibly placed in the vehicle by the officers,” according to the affidavit. She then allegedly kicked an officer in the chest and neck when he tried to strap her seatbelt.
Blakely
Blakely is accused of punching a police officer who was arresting him on a warrant. On Feb. 13, a Killeen police officer was dispatched to a business in reference to a suspicious person. The officer made contact with Blakely, who had an active warrant, according to the arrest affidavit.
“(Blakely) became aggressive and actively resisted detention,” police said. While two officers struggled with Blakely, he allegedly punched one of the officers in the face, cutting his forehead.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Jimmy Parker, 51, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Temoris Marquis Johnson, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Darryl Lamont Johnson, 43, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Victoria E. Coleman, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Gregory Sheldon Stanley, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Julia Lynn Mendoza, 31, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Brittney Deshawn Moore, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Amanda Perry, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Christopher Peter Byram, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Christian Eugene Reddick, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Christopher George Page, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Ashley Nichols, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Sean Antaan Brown, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Nykia Javante Sanders, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Demetrius Terell Clayton, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon on a licensed alcohol premises.
September Bliss Inniger, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Lanae Tipton, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Jason Lomas, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Jordan Xavier Bennett, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
